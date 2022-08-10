George Strait’s Net Worth Is Eye-Popping, but the Country Legend Is Still Touring at 70

There are few names as synonymous with country music as George Strait. The country legend has celebrated 60 No. 1 hits over a 40-year career and is still performing. Here’s a look at Strait’s impressive net worth and his decades-long reign as the “King of Country.”

The incredible career of country music star George Strait

Strait’s career began in 1981 when he signed to MCA records and released his first single “Unwound.” The song went to No. 6 and paved the way for 20 No. 1 hits in the ’80s alone including some of Strait’s best-known songs like “The Chair,” “Ocean Front Property,” “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” and “Baby Blue.”

Strait kicked off the ’90s with his hit, “Love Without End, Amen” and produced a staggering 26 number-one hits over the next 10 years. One of his biggest hits of the decade, “I Cross My Heart,” went to No. 1 in 1991 and was featured on the album “Pure Country.”

The album served as the soundtrack for Strait’s film debut in 1992’s Pure Country. Other significant hits for Strait from the 90s include: “I Can Still Make Cheyenne,” “Carrying Your Love With Me,” and “Write This Down.”

Country star George Strait in 2017 | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Skyville

Since then, Strait has had an additional 13 chart-topping hits. He is also widely considered the most successful country music artist of all time, reports The Boot. Strait has the most platinum or multi-platinum albums in the genre and ranks No. 3 in music overall behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

The 70-year-old currently holds the record for most CMA awards at 23 wins. Strait entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006. The King of Country also holds the record for the largest indoor concert in North America with 104, 793 people attending his 2014 show in Arlington, Texas.

George Strait’s net worth is unbelievable

Considering this, it is not hard to imagine that Strait’s net worth would be high but the actual number is staggering. As revealed by Celebrity Net Worth, Strait’s net worth is currently $300 million.

In addition to his record sales, Strait has spent over 40 years touring and continues to do so. The singer currently has shows slated throughout November alongside his ongoing Las Vegas residency “Strait to Vegas.”

Adding to Strait’s net worth, the singer’s brand endorsements began in 1992 when the film Pure Country was costumed by Wrangler. Since then, Strait has joined the brand several times as a brand ambassador and, more recently, premiered his own tequila brand, Codigo Tequila.

George Strait through the years

A testament not only to the traditional sound of country music but to the lifestyle projected by it, Strait is what many would consider the iconic cowboy. Raised on a ranch in Texas, Strait grew up tending to animals in wide open spaces.

Just after graduation, Strait eloped with his high-school sweetheart, Norma, and served in the U.S. Army from 1971-75.

In 1979, Strait graduated from Texas State University-San Marcos (then called Southwest Texas State University) with a degree in Agriculture. By 1981, Strait had his first top-10 single, and the rest is history.