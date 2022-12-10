‘George & Tammy’: Episode Guide, Release Time, and How to Watch Without Showtime

George & Tammy premiered on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Find out when to tune in to new episodes of the Showtime series starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, including what time new episodes of George & Tammy air. Plus, we have details about how to stream the series without a Showtime subscription.

Michael Shannon as George Jones and Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette | Dana Hawley/Showtime

George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s relationship is the plot of ‘George & Tammy’

The Showtime limited series chronicles the story of the king and queen of country music, Tammy Wynette (formerly Virginia Pugh) and George Jones. Their wild and troubled love story, which is the subject of the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George by Georgette Jones, serves as the basis for the Showtime series.

Tammy Wynette and George Jones at Wembley Arena in 1981 | Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Chastain, who also produced the project, stars as Wynette alongside Shannon, who plays the “He Stopped Loving Her Today” singer. The George & Tammy cast also includes Steve Zahn as George Richey, Tim Blake Nelson as Roy Acuff, Kelly McCormack as Sheila Richey, Katy Mixon as Jan Smith, Hendrix Yancey as Gwen, Walton Goggins as Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, and David Wilson Barnes as Billy.

Other actors who appear in the Showtime limited series include:

John Teer as Harold Bradley

Joshua C. Allen as Lou Bradley

Kate Arrington as Charlene Montgomery

Pat Healy as Don Chapel

Bobbie Eakes as Nan Smith

Abby Glover as Georgette Jones

Ian Lyons as Paul Richey

GiGi Erneta as Nancy Sepulvado

Vivie Myrick as Donna Chapel

Tammy Wynette and George Jones series will be six episodes

The limited series premiered with “The Race is On” on Dec. 4. In the episode, Tammy is asked to open for her music idol, George. There’s an immediate romantic connection between the two as well as musical chemistry, but Tammy’s husband Don Chapel presents a major obstacle. You can watch the episode in full below:

Episode 2, “Stand By Your Man,” airs on Sunday, Dec. 11. The episode synopsis reads: “Running away together turns out to be more difficult than George and Tammy imagined, with Tammy’s past threatening to derail their hopes for marriage, and with George’s past standing in the way of their future as a recording duo.”

Here are the titles for the remaining four episodes:

“We’re Gonna Hold On”

“The Grand Tour”

“Two Story House”

“Justified & Ancient”

What time do episodes of ‘George & Tammy’ come out?

Showtime will premiere new episodes of George & Tammy on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Here’s the full release schedule:

“Stand By Your Man”: Dec. 11, 2022

“We’re Gonna Hold On”: Dec. 18, 2022

“The Grand Tour”: Dec. 25, 2022

“Two Story House”: Dec. 30, 2022

“Justified & Ancient”: Jan. 8, 2023

How to watch ‘George & Tammy’ without Showtime

If you don’t have a Showtime subscription, there are a few other ways you can stream episodes of the country music star series. George & Tammy is available to stream on Prime Video, YouTube, Paramount+, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

Showtime is also offering a special offer right now. If you sign up, you can get 30 days free, then pay $3.99 a month for six months. That’s plenty of time to watch George & Tammy in it’s entirety.

Watch George & Tammy on Showtime.