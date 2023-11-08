'Friends' fans likely wonder what will happen to Matthew Perry's estate after his death. Here's what to know about who will inherit his fortune.

Matthew Perry will forever be missed, as the Friends actor lit up the screen as Chandler Bing. Perry was forthcoming when it came to sharing detailed information regarding his addictions. Unfortunately, he died on Oct. 28, 2023. So, what happens to Matthew Perry’s estate and fortunes now? Here’s what to know.

Who will inherit Matthew Perry’s estate and fortune?

Matthew Perry’s estate is quite expansive — and Friends fans wonder what will happen to his fortune in light of his death. His net worth stood at around $120 million at the time of his death, and he was still actively earning between $10 and $20 million from Friends annually. He also owned a $6 million home in the Pacific Palisades and bought another house in Hollywood Hills in 2023.

So, who inherits Perry’s wealth? David Johnston, a certified financial planner, asserted it can get complicated. “Estate planning is not fun — not many people enjoy confronting their mortality — but the more money and assets, whether they be real or intellectual property or copyrights or royalties one has, the more important it is to have all the proverbial ducks in a row,” he said, according to CNBC.

Certified financial planner Charlie Douglas gave CNBC insights into what could happen. Perry could’ve listed beneficiaries for residual payments before he died. The money he made from Friends then goes to these beneficiaries. Alternatively, Perry could’ve named a trust instead of individuals. Trusts are private, so the public may never know who inherits Perry’s money if he preferred this method.

If Perry didn’t write in any beneficiaries for his estate, his parents likely inherited his royalties and other aspects of his estate. His parents then may be able to pass some of the fortune on to Perry’s half-siblings. Or, Perry’s fortune may go into the probate court system, which can prove time-consuming.

Los Angeles entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell echoed similar inheritance options to the New York Post. “There may be a trust, and that would be administered privately through his trustee,” Lovell said. “He could have had a will — that would be administered under [probate] court supervision. If he had neither, there’s a statutory framework put in place, where there’s a listing of his heirs that would get his estate.” Lovell added that his parents would inherit the estate with the statutory framework.

Some of his wealth may go toward the Matthew Perry Foundation

Matthew Perry may have prepared for his death by leaving his estate outside of his family. In this case, there’s a good chance that Perry hoped to leave some of his wealth to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

The Matthew Perry Foundation helps those struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the website reads. National Philanthropic Trust, a public charity, sponsors and maintains the foundation.

His family spoke out after his death

Matthew Perry’s family spoke about how heartbroken they felt to hear of his death. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family told People. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The Friends actor is survived by his mother, Suzanne Morrison; his father, John Bennett Perry; and his step-father, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison. Perry had five half-siblings from his parents’ second marriages: Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Will Morrison, Madeline Morrison, and Maria Perry.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

