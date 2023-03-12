‘Ghostbusters’ Star Ernie Hudson Talks Being ‘Pushed Aside’ During Film

The 1984 movie Ghostbusters was an instant classic, and over the years, it has only become more beloved. Fans love the movie for the witty dialogue, the original concept, and, of course, the iconic characters. One of these characters is Winston Zeddemore, played to perfection by Ernie Hudson. Sardonic and laid-back, Winston was the perfect accompaniment to the rambunctious trio of scientists, played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. However, behind the scenes, Hudson struggled to feel included in Ghostbusters, as he revealed in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

Ernie Hudson starred in both original ‘Ghostbusters’ films

Hudson’s character, Winston Zeddemore, was introduced about halfway through the first Ghostbusters film. Relaxed and charming, Winston was ready to join the Ghostbusters team — as long as he was compensated for his efforts. He easily fit in with the crew, helping them save New York City from an invading army of hostile spirits, and by the end of Ghostbusters, he was a valued member of the team.

Hudson reprised his role as Winston in the 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II. By this time, viewers had fully embraced Winston as one of the team. For Hudson, who was a popular character actor at the time, the role of Winston made him a star.

What did Ernie Hudson say about the studio not making him feel welcome in ‘Ghostbusters’?

Although people love Winston, Hudson recently admitted that the studio responsible for the Ghostbusters movies wasn’t so welcoming. In a recent interview SiriusXM’s Gary Dell’Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, the actor opened up about how difficult it was for him to join the crew. “I was the guy who was brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that — and they were all welcoming and inclusive,” Hudson said, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

“The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be,” he said. “So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of it, but then I very selectively was pushed aside.” Hudson noted that he wasn’t even included on posters for the film for decades, saying “It took a long time. I went to the 30th-anniversary release of the movie and all the posters are three guys. Now I know the fans see it differently, and I’m so thankful for the fans because the fans basically identified with Winston, especially young, I don’t want to say minority kids, but a lot of kids.”

What has Ernie Hudson been doing lately?

Hudson revealed that, at the end of the day, he was left with trauma due to the experience. “It wasn’t an easy road. ‘Ghostbusters,’ I would say, it was probably the most difficult movie I ever did just from the psychological perspective,” Hudson noted. After the two films, Hudson went on to enjoy a successful Hollywood career. He appeared in movies like Airheads, The Basketball Diaries, and Congo. He also acted in many TV shows, including Desperate Housewives and Law & Order.

Hudson has reprised his role as Winston several times over the past several years — most recently, in the 2021 reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He also admitted in his SiriusXM interview that he’s in negotiations to appear in a follow-up. “If I’m going to do it, it has to make sense,” he said. Hudson added that he doesn’t want to be seen as an “add-on” in the film. For fans, however, Winston will always be an important part of the Ghostbusters mythology.