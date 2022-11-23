‘Ghosts’: How Each Ghost Died

Ghosts, a CBS sitcom, follows Samantha and Jay, a married couple who inherit a mansion they intend to turn into a country inn. What they don’t know is that a colorful cast of spirits already inhabits the newly acquired Woodstone Mansion. When Samantha suffers a traumatic injury in the mansion, she can suddenly see the ghosts. As Sam’s relationship with the spirits deepens, fans learn how each one died.

Trevor and Flower’s deaths were influenced by drug use, while Thorfinn was killed by inclement weather

Thorfinn, the oldest ghost at Woodstone Mansion’s death, was explained early in season 1. Thor’s bones were discovered near the fountain in episode 3. He explained that his shipmates had abandoned him. He was walking alone through the countryside when he was struck by lightning. The elements, over time, buried him.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Asher Grodman as Trevor | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Both Trevor and Flower’s deaths were influenced by drug use but were still unique. Trevor died when he mixed two pills from the mystery drug cabinet Samantha’s cousin kept in the house. That has nothing to do with why he doesn’t wear any pants. Flower was under the influence of drugs when she decided to hug a bear. She was subsequently mauled. Her lover, Ira, witnessed her death.

Pete and Alberta had two very unique deaths

Pete’s death was a pretty obvious one. After all, he is one of the ghosts whose manner of death is easily visible at first glance. The scout leader died after one of his troop members accidentally shot him with an arrow. Pete is forced to haunt the estate with the arrow still in his neck.

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta and Richie Moriarty as Pete | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Alberta’s cause of death was disputed early on in the series. Alberta insisted that she had been murdered, while Hetty, who was already a ghost when Alberta died, refuted the notion. She insisted Alberta simply had a heart attack. As it turned out, Alberta was right, well, maybe. The jazz vocalist died after drinking poisoned moonshine. Ghosts viewers learn that the moonshine was posionous after Alberta’s crazed fan drinks it and ends up in the hospital. Poisoning makes more sense than a heart attack. At the very least, it explains why Alberta hasn’t been “sucked off” yet.

Isaac was one of several ghosts to die of disease

Isaac, a civil war general, is among the most proper of Woodstone Mansion’s ghosts. His death didn’t come from war, though, as one would assume based on the uniform. Instead, Isaac died from dysentery two weeks after surrendering to British forces. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Dystentary is a bacterial or parasitic disease that attacks the gastrointestinal system. It was once far more common than it is today and is often linked to poor water sanitization.

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Isaac isn’t the only ghost to die from an illness. The spirits who reside inside the basement all died from cholera. Cholera is a bacterial infection that leads to diarrhea. It is assumed the ghosts in the “cholera pit” died during a wave of illness that swept through New York during the mid-1800s.

Fans still haven’t learned how Sasappis and Hetty died

While Ghosts has revealed how most of the dead residents of Woodstone manner died, two deaths are still being kept secret. Sasappis and Hetty’s causes of death have not yet been revealed. Sasappis did reveal that he died before he got the chance to become a storyteller. Still, he has never gone into the nature of his death.

Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

While the details of Hetty’s death remain unknown, some fans theorize that the Woodstone Mansion matriarch might have died of a drug overdose. She has made several comments about cocaine use in the past, leading some to wonder if there could be a connection.

The deaths of guest ghosts have been revealed, too

While Pete, Flower, Sasappis, Hetty, Trevor, Alberta, Isaac and Thorfinn are the main ghosts in the series, several guest spirits exist, too. Fans of the series have learned about their deaths. Stephanie, the teenage spirit who has appeared in just one episode of Ghosts, was murdered by a serial killer on her prom night. The episode “Attic Girl” revolved around her death. She spends most of her time sleeping in the attic.

Odessa A’Zion as Stephanie | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

While it’s never openly discussed, it’s assumed Crash, a ghost who never speaks, but is occasionally seen looking for his head, died in a car accident. Isaac’s love interest, Nigel Chessum, a British military officer, died when Isaac accidentally shot him.