With just seven ingredients, Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ pasta with Gorgonzola cheese and cherry tomatoes is a decadent dish that will impress and satisfy.

And it’s incredibly simple to make.

Giada De Laurentiis | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

De Laurentiis’ cavatelli recipe just needs 7 ingredients

The Simply Giada host’s dish calls for just a few ingredients: cavatelli pasta, diced pancetta, extra-virgin olive oil, chopped shallots, halved cherry tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, and roughly chopped baby spinach.

On her lifestyle and food site Giadzy, the chef said of this recipe, “This succulent pasta is finished off with Gorgonzola dolce, which creates a super creamy and flavorful sauce.”

Giada De Laurentiis’ Cavatelli with Gorgonzola and Cherry Tomatoes is a satisfying dish

This great dish for weeknight dinners gets started by cooking the cavatelli and browning the pancetta. The chopped shallots are added to the pan and are sauteed with the pancetta. Next, the juicy halved cherry tomatoes go in, followed by the chopped baby spinach.

De Laurentiis doesn’t chop the spinach finely; instead, the chef does a rough chop over the greens before they’re added to the skillet. “You just want to keep tossing until the spinach just wilts,” she says in the Food Network video, link below, for this recipe.

The hot, cooked pasta is stirred in with all of the other ingredients, “Look how pretty that is, and then we top it with the Gorgonzola, just sprinkle it over the top. And just let the warmth of the pan and the pasta slowly start to heat and melt a little bit the Gorgonzola,” the chef says.

Gorgonzola melts so well, in fact, that De Laurentiis uses it in her five-star-rated Roasted Acorn Squash and Gorgonzola Pizza Recipe. The warm, thick, and creamy Gorgonzola cheese is paired with the squash for a uniquely sweet and savory pizza.

One reviewer gushed on the culinary channel’s site: “This recipe is absolutely amazing. … The bite of the Gorgonzola, as well as the spicy sweetness of the squash, and the pepperiness of the arugula create the perfect blend of flavors. I am extremely happy with this recipe and now we always keep what we need to make it on hand.”

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

De Laurentiis’ easy recipe was praised by Food Network reviewers

The simple pasta dish was a hit with home cooks, who chimed in to Food Network’s site to say so.

“Very good, quick and easy. I put the spinach in too early so they were extra wilted but still turned out well. A hit with entire family even the picky eater. This is a KEEPER, Will make again.Thank you Giada love your recipes!!,” one home cook wrote.

Another person added their thumbs-up with a couple of tips they picked up in making the recipe: “We’ve made this twice now. One thing I recommend is to drain the pancetta before adding the tomatoes and pasta. Our pancetta rendered a LOT of fat and would have made the dish too greasy. … Otherwise, this is one of our favorite special Sunday pasta dinners.”

RELATED: 3 of Giada De Laurentiis’ Best Pesto Recipes