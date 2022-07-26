Giada De Laurentiis’ Chia Seed Pudding Is a ‘Beautiful, Ready-to-Eat Treat’

Chia seed pudding is having its day in the sun of late. Made with small black chia seeds soaked in liquid overnight, it’s a great snack or first meal of the day.

Here’s Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis‘ spin on the filling and deliciously seedy (in a good way!) meal.

Chia seeds are ‘terrific,’ De Laurentiis says

In her cookbook Eat Better, Feel Better, De Laurentiis writes of chia seeds’ impressive nutritional profile.

“Tiny black chia seeds, either whole or ground into meal, are a terrific source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as other essential nutrients, such as protein and calcium,” the chef writes. “When combined with liquid, they swell and become almost gelatinous, making them a good way to add body to smoothies and thicken puddings and even fruit preserves.”

De Laurentiis cautions that “to avoid stomach upset,” the seeds should be soaked before eating.

Make this the night before, then come morning, just pull it out of the fridge & top with almonds & fruit, & breakfast is ready!

The chef’s chia seed pudding is a nutritional powerhouse

De Laurentiis’ recipe calls for unsweetened vanilla almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, chia seeds, diced strawberries, and sliced toasted almonds. That’s it!

Everything but the blueberries and almonds is mixed together, covered, and refrigerated overnight. When it’s ready to serve, the fruit and nuts top each serving.

“The best part about chia pudding is that you have to make it the night before, so in the morning you wake up to a beautiful, ready-to-eat treat,” she writes. “At Pronto, my quick-service restaurant in Las Vegas, these sell out every day; we just can’t make enough! I love the richness you get from a sprinkle of Marcona almonds—the kind cooked in olive oil and salt—but even topped with plain toasted almonds, or none at all, this is a lovely breakfast.

” … Smoothies or a chia pudding or yogurt parfait are my go-tos for the days I want something light and fast, and they make good anytime snacks, too.”

Giada De Laurentiis’ chia pudding is a hit with Food Network reviewers

Not only is the chef’s chia pudding recipe a convenient meal, but it’s also delicious, as home cooks stated on Food Network’s site.

“Excellent recipe. This has been a staple in my work day. I use fat-free pineapple greek yogurt and drop the vanilla, because the yogurt is flavored. I also drop the maple syrup in half. Blueberries taste phenomenal with the pineapple, too!,” one reviewer wrote.

Another person reported that this chia pudding has become their go-to afternoon pick-me-up: “This is one of my favorite recipes! I eat this for breakfast or an afternoon snack at least three days a week. I love the taste and I love the health benefits. Thanks Giada. Keep them coming…..”

Lastly, a reviewer unfamiliar with chia seeds was pleasantly surprised at how delicious De Laurentiis’ recipe turned out to be, writing, “This is delicious!!! I have never had unsweetened almond milk or chia seeds before. I tried each one separately and wasn’t sure if I was going to end up liking this, but was so relieved to discover I loved it, and will be making it again!”

