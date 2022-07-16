Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Egg Sandwich ‘Is What Breakfast Should Always Be Like’

When a celebrated chef such as Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis says her family’s egg sandwich recipe may forever change how you prepare the classic breakfast item, it’s worth listening.

What makes this egg sandwich different from the rest? There’s only one way to find out.

Giada De Laurentiis | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF

De Laurentiis’ egg sandwich is a family recipe

In her cookbook Everyday Italian, the chef writes of her Italian Egg Sandwich recipe, which also happens to be a beloved favorite in the De Laurentiis family: “This breakfast sandwich has been passed down through our family: My grandfather used to make it with my mom, and she would make it with us. Now I’m passing it on to you.”

And in her Food Network video below for this recipe, the chef says, “My Italian Egg Sandwich is great any time of the day, as a hearty breakfast or a quick dinner. A sunny egg laid onto toasted rustic bread, seasoned with olive oil, thick marinara, and salty Parmesan. One taste, and you’ll never settle for egg salad again.”

In the video, De Laurentiis is joined by her mother, Veronica, in preparing the dish. “This is the De Laurentiis egg sandwich that my mom and I are going to make together, that she used to make for me when I was a kid,” the chef said.

Veronica De Laurentiis prepares this family-favorite dish alongside her daughter Giada in this Food Network video.

This egg sandwich comes together so quickly

To start, Giada fries one egg for herself and one for her mother. As the eggs set, the two get the rest of the dish’s components in place.

Veronica recalled that her father, the renowned Hollywood producer Dino De Laurentiis, “used to do this for us on a Sunday morning. And then when you grew up, I did it for you guys.”

The marinara sauce is poured through a strainer into a bowl to ensure that what goes on the toast isn’t runny or too wet. Parmesan cheese is grated onto the warm toast that’s been rubbed with garlic cloves, followed by the strained marinara, and finally, of course, the fried egg.

“You always loved a lot of sauce,” Veronica reminds her daughter, who added that what she loves most about the sandwich is “The tanginess from the tomato with the egg and the cheese. … This is what breakfast should always be like.”

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

Another quick and delicious egg sandwich from Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis.

A timeless recipe that’s also a five-star hit

While an egg on a piece of bread may not be a fancy or complicated dish, it fills hungry bellies, and De Laurentiis’ flavorful spin on it more than adequately gets the job done, as Food Network reviewers confirmed.

Clearly, the chef’s recipe resonated with other families: “This is a tasty and extremely simple recipe that the whole family loved. It’s great for those days when everyone’s tired and not ready to spend a long time preparing a meal. From start to finish, the entire prep time was just a few minutes. It’s a keeper!”

One home cook did caution that De Laurentiis’ dish won’t work with just any bread.

“Find the best Italian bread in your local bakery … If the bread isn’t top of the line, however, don’t bother,” they wrote.

Lastly, one reviewer added that it’s all of the components that make this open-faced sandwich such a winner: “The chewiness of a good rustic bread, the tang of the marinara and Parmigiano complement the fried egg beautifully. This dish is quick to prepare and looks positively enticing. Try it. You’ll be glad you did. … Brava, Giada!”

