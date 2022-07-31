Giada De Laurentiis’ Noodle Paella Is an Italian Twist on the Classic Spanish Dish

The flavors of Spain intermingle with the sensibilities of Italy in this recipe from Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis. Her paella with noodles is a satisfying, tasty spin on the popular Spanish meal.

Here’s how she puts it together.

Giada De Laurentiis | Getty Images/Getty Images for NYCWFF

De Laurentiis’ Noodle Paella is a perfect fusion of Italy and Spain

In the Food Network video, link below, for this recipe, De Laurentiis says this “is a really fun dish, and it’s a one-pot meal, which I just love. … Paella is a very popular Spanish dish. It’s usually loaded with different kinds of meats and fish and usually made with rice. We’re going to change things up and make it with spaghetti instead.“

The chef’s recipe calls for sweet Italian sausages with the casings removed, cubed skinless boneless chicken breast, kosher salt, black pepper, sliced fresh garlic cloves, chopped fennel bulb, chopped onion, diced and seeded red bell pepper, clam juice, a can of diced tomatoes, smoked paprika, saffron, cayenne pepper, and bay leaves.

De Laurentiis opts for halibut pieces, shrimp, and clams for the seafood in this dish.

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

Another delicious pasta and seafood dish from Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis.

The chef’s dish comes together quickly

De Laurentiis begins by browning the ground Italian sausage, followed by the cubed chicken. She browns it, for now, removing it from the pan to be added back in later.

The onions, fennel, bell pepper, and plenty of garlic are cooked in the pan the meats were browned in. “We’re going to cook the veggies in all the lovely bits that are at the bottom of this pan,” she adds.

Next up to go in the skillet are the clam juice and canned tomatoes: “We’re going to bring [the heat] up to boil and we are going to add the saffron.” The paprika goes in next and for “a little bit of a kick,” cayenne pepper goes in as well. Lastly, the bay leaves are stirred in as “they’re very hearty and they just add a warmth to it as they cook.”

The chef adds in the spaghetti, breaking it into pieces over the boiling mixture, explaining why: “First of all, it makes it a lot easier to eat, number one; and number two, it’s much easier to cook in the pan.”

“In different paella dishes, you will find different types of fish in it,” she says as she cuts the halibut into cubes,” noting that it’s important to remember to add the fish in last since it cooks so quickly. The shrimp and clams follow next, as well as the cooked chicken and sausage. Fresh parsley is sprinkled on top as the fish cooks, “for a little fresh flavor and color.”

The paella cooks with the lid on for “about three to four minutes,” and this feast is ready to serve!

Giada De Laurentiis’ noodle paella was a hit with home cooks

Reviewers on Food Network’s site were impressed at how De Laurentiis took the dread factor out of making paella.

“So very yummy! Not as complicated as I was afraid it [would] be. The clam juice makes the seafood flavors come out so well. Will do it again!,” one person wrote.

Another home cook said the dish had quite the ‘wow’ factor upon serving; “I made this last night and it was AMAZING…All my guests were raving about it. Very happy with this recipe and will do it again. Thanks again Giada for making [me] look good.”

