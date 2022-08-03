Giada De Laurentiis’ Parmesan Fish Sticks with Tangy Dipping Sauce

A hit with children and adults alike, fish sticks are to many the ultimate comfort food.

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ Parmesan Fish Sticks take the beloved dish to another level, using salmon and the familiar and delicious flavor of grated Parmesan cheese.

Here’s how to make the Italian-American chef’s easy dish and its tangy dipping sauce.

Giada De Laurentiis | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

De Laurentiis’ Parmesan Fish Sticks don’t require any unusual ingredients

The chef’s recipe calls for skinned center-cut salmon fillet, all-purpose flour, egg whites, grated Parmesan cheese, seasoned bread crumbs, and olive oil for drizzling.

De Laurentiis’ dipping sauce comes together with just reduced-fat mayonnaise, low-fat plain yogurt, Dijon mustard, and chopped fresh chives or parsley.

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

Another winning kid-friendly recipe from Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis.

The chef’s fish sticks will become a favorite with kids and adults alike

De Laurentiis wrote in her book Eat Better, Feel Better of the importance of working more seafood into our regular diets.

“I know many people are reluctant to prepare fish at home because they’re afraid the cooking smells will linger, or they don’t have a reliable fish store nearby, or they just plain don’t love fish,” she said.

Although these are all understandable reasons for not having fish, the chef says, there are just as many reasons to make an effort to routinely give it a go.

“Fish can be an amazing source of clean, lean protein (and omega-3 fatty acids); it rarely takes longer than 10 minutes to cook, and you can pair it with so many different flavors that there is certain to be a recipe that makes you a fish convert.”

Her Parmesan Fish Sticks is one of those recipes. Fresh salmon pieces, uniformly cut, are coated in seasoned flour, dredged in egg whites, and then in a Parmesan cheese mixture.

Instead of frying, De Laurentiis calls for placing them on a baking sheet, drizzling them with olive oil, and then baking for 20 minutes in a 450-degree F oven.

Mix the dipping sauce ingredients together and this delicious and crunchy meal is ready to serve! The Simply Giada star says these fish sticks can also be served with ketchup, marinara sauce, pesto, ranch dressing, or vinaigrette on the side.

Looking for another dinner recipe your kids will love? Try Giada De Laurentiis’ fun-to-make and fun-to-eat Pasta Pizza.

De Laurentiis’ fish sticks recipe is a hit with kids and adults alike, according to reviewers

The chef’s recipe of moist, delicious salmon meat coated in crunchy breadcrumbs and served with a zesty dipping sauce was praised by many Food Network reviewers.

“I tried this recipe w/my 4yo son and he loved it. Very easy to make, did not take very long and it was fun making it with my son. He was very excited to try them, and when we finally did, it was a big hit. You will love making this with your children,” one home cook wrote.

Another person added, “What a great way to enjoy salmon with kids! My kids loved it and ate it up like chicken nuggets! And the sauce is wonderful too!”

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Stars in Female-Led Docu-Series ‘One of Us’ Highlighting Her Contributions to Italian Culture