Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Which of His Villains He’s Actually Scared Of

Giancarlo Esposito is an actor who has had the pleasure of playing some of the most iconic villains on TV. From Gus Fring in Breaking Bad to Stan Edgar in The Boys, Esposito has been able to bring some of the most nefarious characters to life in an unforgettable way.

He’s no stranger to playing intimidating characters, but it turns out that there’s one that even he feels a bit of trepidation towards. And in a recent interview, Esposito finally revealed which of his villains he’s actually scared of.

Giancarlo Esposito has played several iconic TV villains

Giancarlo Esposito poses for a photo at the Critics Choice Awards I Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Esposito is an acclaimed actor who has portrayed a variety of popular characters in TV and film. Some of the most notable are his villains, including Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, and Stan Edgar in The Boys.

Esposito’s depiction of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian has been highly praised by audiences and critics alike. He plays a ruthless and powerful military leader who is willing to do whatever it takes to get his hands on the Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

Moff Gideon is a relentless and intimidating villain who is not afraid to put his enemies in their place. And Esposito does an amazing job of conveying the character’s sinister intentions and motives.

In Breaking Bad, Esposito plays Gus Fring, a drug kingpin determined to expand his empire, no matter the cost. He is an intelligent and calculating character who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. Esposito’s performance is convincing and his character is one of the show’s most intriguing villains.

Esposito’s villain in The Boys has been equally impressive. Stan Edgar is a mysterious and powerful CEO of Vought Corporation — a company that controls a band of crooked superheros and the serum that made them. He wields a manipulative force and ultimately does whatever it takes to get what he wants.

The actor calls ‘The Boys’ Stan Edgar his scariest villain

In a recent interview with GQ, Esposito talked about some of his most popular roles. And while noting how menacing his The Mandalorian character is, the actor called Stan Edgar his scariest villain.

“The Boys’ Stan Edgar is a company man,” Esposito explained. “And what makes a good villain is he’s working for somebody else… we think what makes a good villain is he wants to take over the world.”

“And I have some of those in my Star Wars Moff Gideon life,” he continued. “But when you have a guy who is a company man, it’s scary. And so Stan Edgar frightened me a little bit, because he has no fear.”

Esposito pointed out how Edgar is unafraid of his super-powered team, including their sociopathic and volatile leader, Homelander (Antony Starr). And he called on the character’s selfish, and deadly motives.

“He has no fear of Homelander, ” Esposito said. “You’re in a world where you have superheroes with human emotions who could kill you in a heartbeat. And he’s the head of the company who has created this Compound V. So he has a business venture.”

Will Giancarlo Esposito return as Stan Edgar in ‘The Boys’?

The wheel weaves as Stan Edgar wills, right @TheWheelOfTime? Right then. pic.twitter.com/pS0AoNbMmi — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 29, 2021

In season 3 of The Boys, Stan Edgar was ousted from Vought when Homelander took control of the company. While that seems like an end to the villain’s story, Esposito hinted that fans may see Edgar return for The Boys Season 4.

“I find The Boys to be a very creepy, interesting, edgy, and sick show — in the best way possible,” the actor told TV Line. “It’s genius. And… I won’t string it out anymore: I think there is a great chance.”

Seasons 1 through 3 of The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.