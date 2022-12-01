‘Gilligan’s Island’: Why 1 Christmas Episode Is Extremely Rare, and How to Watch It

One of the best ways to spend Christmas is by watching classic TV shows like Gilligan’s Island. The comedy about seven castaways provided plenty of entertainment during its three-year run. One episode that will bring holiday cheer is a rare Christmas episode.

Gilligan’s Island cast I CBS via Getty Images

Watch the ‘Gilligan’s Island’ cast celebrate Christmas

Like many TV shows, Gilligan’s Island had a special Christmas episode. In Season 1, the episode “Birds Gotta Fly, Fish Gotta Talk” had the castaways celebrating the holidays on the island. The story starts with the group decorating a bamboo tree with homemade seashell ornaments.

During the festivities, Gilligan (Bob Denver) wishes they’ll be rescued. A radio news broadcast announces a Navy ship is searching for stranded passengers near Hawaii. The group is excited, believing they’re going to be saved. As they prepare their belongings, they reminisce about being shipwrecked.

As luck would have it, the group isn’t rescued. They gather around the table, sad they won’t spend Christmas with their families. Suddenly, Santa Claus appears, and the castaways suspect it’s Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.) in disguise. Santa reminds them that they have each other, which is something to be thankful for.

The castaways cheer up just as Skipper comes out of the jungle. Sleigh bells ring out, and “Merry Christmas” fill the air as the group watches Santa leave.

In the Gilligan’s Island Christmas episode, the castaways reminisce about being shipwrecked. Through a series of flashbacks, they recall waking up stranded on the Minnow and Gilligan accidentally knocking the radio into the ocean. According to IMDB, some of the flashback footage consisted of scene from the original unaired pilot.

The original pilot episode had different characters, including two secretaries and a high-school teacher (John Gabriel). In fact, during the flashback scene where Skipper wakes up on the Minnow, Gabriel can briefly be seen as one of the sleeping castaways.

How to watch the ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Christmas episode

Gilligan’s Island is a timeless classic and it’s still as popular today as it was in the 60s. The Christmas episode is one of the best, heartwarming episodes of the series. However, it’s rarely shown in syndication except during the holidays.

While the Christmas episode may not be shown regularly on TV, fans can watch it via streaming services. All seasons of the show, including the Christmas special are available on Google Play, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. This holiday season kick back with a piece of coconut cream pie and enjoy entertainment from your favorite castaways.