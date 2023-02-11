Which ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Had the Highest Net Worth?

Gilligan’s Island is a classic 1960s TV sitcom about a group of stranded castaways. The cast featured a unique mix of TV, film, and theater actors. Look at the life and careers of the cast members, and find out who had the highest net worth.

Gilligan’s Island cast I CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

What is ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Bob Denver’s net worth?

Before stepping into the shoes of the clumsy first mate, Bob Denver was already a TV star. The actor was best known for his supporting role of Maynard G. Krebs on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. One year after the show’s cancellation, Denver was cast as the title character on Gilligan’s Island.

Denver was a hit as the Minnow’s first mate, a role that would become synonymous with his career. After the show ended, Denver landed small roles in TV shows and films like Back to the Beach. Denver died on Sept. 2, 2005, at 70 years old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Denver was worth an estimated $20 million.

Happy birthday Bob Denver! To celebrate, let's take a look at some of our favorite Gilligan's Island moments! Tell us some of yours in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/dR335g8aFs — MeTV (@MeTV) January 9, 2023

What was Alan Hale Jr’s net worth?

Alan Hale Jr. grew up in a showbiz family and followed his parents into the acting business. Hale’s acting career began a child with theater performances. His career continued to grow with guest appearances in TV shows and roles in Western movies.

But it’s his role as the lovable but gruff Skipper that fans remember. Hale loved his role as Skipper and often dressed up as the character to visit children’s hospitals. During the later years of his career, Hale continued acting and became an entrepreneur by opening a seafood restaurant and a travel agency.

Hale died on Jan. 2, 1990, at 68 years old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hale was worth $6 million.

What is ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Jim Backus’ net worth?

Before being cast as Thurston Howell III, Jim Backus had an established acting career. His most notable roles were voicing the cartoon character Mr. Magoo and playing James Dean’s father in Rebel Without a Cause. In 1964, he landed his next memorable role as the stingy millionaire on Gilligan’s Island.

Backus would continue to act steadily after the show’s in cancellation. By the 1980s, the actor’s deteriorating health had him slowing down. Backus died on Jul. 3, 1989, at 76 years old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Backus was worth $5 million.

What is Natalie Schafer’s net worth?

Natalie Schafer’s career started on Broadway before moving to California to embark on a TV and film career. Schafer had minor roles in films, and TV shows such as I Love Lucy. But her role as Thurston’s wife, Lovey Howell, made her famous.

What's your favorite Natalie Schafer moment? pic.twitter.com/gNdpkhrLix — MeTV (@MeTV) November 8, 2019

Schafer only agreed to do the Gilligan’s Island pilot for the trip to Hawaii. The actor was surprised when the show got picked up for a full season. Schafer entertained fans for three years as Lovey. After the show ended, Schafer continued acting and guest-starred on Sherwood Schwartz’s other sitcom, The Brady Bunch.

Schafer died on Apr. 10, 1991, at 90 years old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schafer was worth $10 million, and most of her fortune went to her dogs.

What is Tina Louise’s net worth?

Like her Gilligan’s Island character Ginger Grant, Tina Louise was a movie star. In 1958, she made her film debut in God’s Little Acre and won a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year. Louise’s career continued to rise, but in 1964 she traded film for TV with her roles as Ginger.

Unfortunately, like many Hollywood stars, Louise was typecast thanks to the CBS comedy. Although she continued to act with small guest-starring roles, she never found the same success. Lousie has since retired from acting and has become a children’s book author.

Lousie, this the last surviving cast member from the how. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s worth $6 million.

What is ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Russell Johnson’s net worth?

Before becoming an actor, Russell Johnson was an officer of the United States Army Air Forces. AFter being discharged, he pursued an acting career, with his debut in the 1952 movie For Men Only. Although Johnson had an established film career, his role as The Professor earned him fame.

Despite being typecast, Johnson continued to act after Gilligan’s Island’s cancellation. Johson died on Jan.16, 2014, at 89 years old. According to Idol Net Worth, Johnson was reportedly worth $4 million.

What was Dawn Wells’ net worth?

Former beauty pageant winner Dawn Wells traded her crown for Hollywood in the 1960s. After small TV roles, Wells landed her big break as Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan’s Island. Wells won the audience’s hearts with her girl-next-door look and coconut cream pies.

Dawn Wells is hilarious trying out today's hottest trends! https://t.co/cze0P7dV55 pic.twitter.com/DMScDj8zNo — MeTV (@MeTV) January 19, 2016

After the show’s cancellation, Wells continued to act with sporadic appearances. She also wrote her memoir and published a cookbook. Wells died on Dec. 30, 2020, at 82 years old. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wells was worth $50,000 at the time of her death because of lingering financial issues.