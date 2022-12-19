‘Gilmore Girls’: Lauren Graham’s Lorelai Had a Secret Admirer Throughout the Entire Series

Throughout seven seasons and the reboot, Gilmore Girls’ Lorelai had a lot of suitors. The free-spirited, beautiful single mom went through a string of failed relationships before finally settling down with her soulmate, Luke (Scott Patterson). But one character never got their chance with Lorelai, instead becoming her series-long secret admirer.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham in 2003 | Vince Bucci/Getty Images

‘Gilmore Girls’ supporting cast: Stars Hollow’s colorful townspeople

Though Gilmore Girls is, as its title suggests, about the Gilmore girls, the eccentric townspeople of Stars Hollow were as much a part of the story as the show’s namesakes. Gilmore Girls wouldn’t be Gilmore Girls without Kirk, the strange man with a thousand jobs and a cat confusingly also named Kirk, the grumpy diner owner (who becomes so much more), the self-important know-it-all, Taylor Doose, and many more.

Among the colorful supporting cast was the town mechanic, Gyspy, played by Rose Abdoo. Though never given a backstory in Gilmore Girls, Gypsy is seen throughout the series fixing residents’ cars with a heavy helping of sass.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the 2016 sequel, also featured Gypsy. While many believe Gypsy ended up with her favorite squabble partner, Andrew, Abdoo revealed in 2016 that she always believed Gypsy was in love with Lauren Graham’s Lorelai.

Rose Abdoo (Gypsy) joins @ScottGPatterson to discuss her favorite scenes from Gilmore Girls! Listen to @IAmAllInPod on the @iHeartRadio app, or wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/viUZOBv6On pic.twitter.com/iRNPVaPMG0 — iHeartPodcasts (@iHeartPodcasts) January 24, 2022

‘Gilmore Girls’ actor Rose Abdoo says Gypsy was in love with Lorelai

Abdoo first revealed the news of Gypsy’s hidden feelings in 2016 at a Gilmore Girls fan fest in Washington Station, Connecticut — the town that inspired Stars Hollow.

“When someone said to me that Gypsy had ended up with Andrew…” Abdoo announced, according to Buzzfeed, “I said, ‘Gypsy? She’s got a crush on Lorelai… Gypsy loves Lorelai.'”

Graham also discussed Lorelai’s fondness for Gyspy when filming a reunion video for People with co-stars Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop. Graham noted, “[Gypsy’s] secret subtext always was that she was always a little in love with Lorelai.” Then, in true Lorelai fashion, the actor joked, “Maybe that’s why I love her.”

While Emily’s views on Gyspy’s secret love were not discussed, Bishop seemed immediately drawn to the idea, saying, “Oh, I like that.”

Abdoo gave Gypsy more backstory by imagining her character as an immigrant after a line from Gilmore Girls Season 2, Episode 12. In the scene, Gypsy finds herself in the middle of an argument between Rory’s grandfather, Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann), and Rory’s boyfriend, Dean (Jared Padalecki).

While the men are arguing, Gypsy says, “I miss my home.” The line stuck with Abdoo, who then decided to give Gypsy a mysterious accent furthering the idea of her being a nomad (Today via Youtube).

More ‘Gilmore Girls’ secrets revealed

However, Graham was not the only Gilmore Girls character to spill behind-the-scenes secrets during the People video. Bishop also revealed that, to play Lorelai’s wealthy and esteemed mother, Emily, she had to adopt qualities she harbors great disdain for in her real life.

“I’m not madly in love with terribly wealthy women,” Bishop confides. “I find them vapid and superficial, annoying and entitled so it’s great fun to play a character like that.”

Fans will be delighted to learn that, while rumors have long circulated that Graham and Patterson did not get along on Gilmore Girls, Patterson recalls the pair’s chemistry as being “indescribable and undeniable” from the series’ first moments.

With rumors of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 still swirling, perhaps more Gilmore Girls secrets will come.