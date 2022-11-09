‘Gilmore Girls’: Logan Never Actually Cheated on Rory

One of the most hotly-debated issues of the beloved series Gilmore Girls is whether or not Logan Huntzberger (played by Matt Czuchry) cheated on Rory in the later seasons of the original series.

Throughout the series, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 and was continued with 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Logan was a huge part of Rory’s story, at times playing quite a controversial role.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore and Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Yet despite Logan’s cheating with Rory throughout Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Logan never, at any time, cheated on Rory in Gilmore Girls.

Rory and Logan in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Rory (Alexis Bledel) met Logan shortly after she began attending Yale, but the two didn’t start dating right away. Their interaction was born of conflict, with Rory railing at Logan for his elitist attitude and poor treatment of her friend, Marty. However, Rory found herself drawn to Logan’s lightning-quick wit and charming demeanor, and she soon developed a crush on Yale’s biggest playboy.

Setting aside her traditionalist views on monogamy, Rory agreed to an open relationship in order to be with Logan, but it didn’t take long for her to become discontented with the arrangement and attempt to end it. Instead of seeing the relationship end, however, Logan committed to Rory—a commitment he never broke.

Logan slept with other girls while he and Rory were broken up in ‘Gilmore Girls’ season 6

Logan’s so-called “cheating” occurs in Gilmore Girls season 6 after Rory gets a surprise visit from Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). After Logan treats Jess much the same way he treated Marty, Rory and Logan have a huge fight and part ways. Weeks go by without so much as a word passed between them before they make up, and during that time, Logan sleeps with a number of his sister Honor’s friends.

Logan’s actions come to light in Gilmore Girls season 6, episode 16, “Bridesmaids Revisited,” when Rory attends Honor’s wedding. Rory is devastated by the news of Logan’s romantic escapades, claiming that Logan cheated on her. However, Rory never offered any reason for Logan to believe their fight was not the end of their relationship.

She never called him or initiated any communication. It was, in fact, Logan that came back to Rory, but had he not, it is unclear how long their period of noncommunication would have lasted. It seems more illogical that Logan would believe they were still together than that they were broken up.

The issue has been hotly debated online, with one fan saying, “if someone didn’t talk to me for a month after a fight, I’d think we were broken up too” (Reddit). Another user more bluntly states, “Logan did not cheat, they were not together when he slept with the bridesmaids.”

And while many other Reddit users point out that Rory may have had grounds to be hurt by Logan’s actions during their short break-up, he was completely unaware of Rory’s belief that they were still a couple, and thus, Logan did not cheat on Rory.

Logan Huntzberger in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’

When the revival picked up nearly a decade after the original series finale, Rory and Logan were back together … sort of. Logan was engaged to a French heiress, Odette, but was cheating with Rory. Likewise, Rory is involved with a man named Paul and was cheating on him with Logan.

Yet, while Rory’s cheating is just as deplorable as Logan’s, it comes as no surprise, as Rory is Gilmore Girls’ serial cheater. Rory cheated on both Dean and Logan with Jess.

The real injustice is in Logan’s character. Whereas before becoming involved with Rory, Logan was openly non-committal to those he was romantically involved with, the revival sees him ruthlessly and deviously orchestrating rendezvous with Rory behind his fiancé’s back.

So, despite never cheating on Rory in Gilmore Girls, Logan was made a cheater after all—a storyline that seems incredibly unworthy of his otherwise honest and straightforward character.

