‘Gilmore Girls’: Luke and Lorelai’s Actual Wedding Date Feels More Authentic Than the One Lorelai Originally Planned

Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Scott Patterson, the actor who portrayed Luke Danes for all seven seasons and the Netflix revival, commemorated the event on Twitter. Nov. 5, 2016, feels like the perfect wedding date for Luke and Lorelai, but that wasn’t the original day they were set to get married. Luke and Lorelai were supposed to wed in the late spring years before that. Now that we think about it, the day the couple actually married feels much more appropriate for the famed Gilmore Girls characters.

Luke and Lorelai Gilmore were supposed to get married on Jun. 3, 2006

While Luke and Lorelai Gilmore would be celebrating their wedding anniversary right now, their actual wedding date wasn’t the first one they picked. Long before fans finally saw the pair wed in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the couple planned to get married.

In season 6, Lorelai planned the entirety of their wedding, down to the daisy invitations, and then it didn’t happen. Luke and Lorelai were initially supposed to get married on Jun. 3, 2006, but the discovery of Luke’s long-lost daughter threw the plans into flux. Instead of getting married at a small chapel with a carousel, the couple broke up.

The couple eventually got married on Nov. 5, 2016

It took a decade for Luke and Lorelai to finally tie the knot. After their initial breakup, Lorelai married Christopher Hayden, and Luke tried dating his daughter’s swim coach. Eventually, Luke and Lorelai got back together, but fans never really got to see the progression of that relationship. The screen went dark on Gilmore Girls in 2007 without a real conclusion to Luke and Lorelai’s story.

In 2016, Netflix released a four-part revival, with Luke and Lorelai’s wedding taking place in the series’ final moments. The duo married on Nov. 5, 2016, much to the delight of Gilmore Girls fans. It felt like what was always supposed to happen. There is a reason for that, too. The fall just made more sense since Lorelai’s good life experiences happened in the cooler months, and her more troubling life events occurred in the warmer weather.

Jun. 3 was cursed for Luke and Lorelai from the start

A late spring wedding doesn’t feel like Lorelai. There are several other reasons she should have avoided a warm weather wedding, and, more specifically, Jun. 3. While Jun. 3, 2006, was supposed to be Luke and Lorelai’s wedding date, something traumatic happened on Jun. 3, 2005. The date was actually Rory Gilmore’s court date after she was caught stealing a yacht. The yacht incident led to Lorelai and Rory’s rift and was the catalyst for Lorelai’s proposal.

Jun. 3 was a bad date in general, but it’s also a bit surprising that Lorelai would have opted for a warm-weather wedding to Luke when she had planned a similar affair with Max Medina. While Lorelai never mentions the actual date of her marriage to Max, it’s obvious that it should have taken place in the summer. When Lorelai opted to end the engagement, she and Rory headed out on a road trip. Since Rory wasn’t in school, Max and Lorelai’s wedding was clearly supposed to be a summer affair.

Rory and Lorelai’s first big blow-up also occurred in the summertime. Shortly after finishing her first year at Yale, Rory slept with her married ex-boyfriend, much to the chagrin of Lorelai. When Lorelai called Rory on her poor behavior, the angsty teen opted to spend the summer in Europe with Emily Gilmore. Overall, the summertime wasn’t a great time of year for Lorelai and her relationships, whether romantic or familial.

Nov. 5 feels like a day Lorelai would pick to get married

Lorelai loved the snow. For several years, the mother of one insisted that all of her favorite life events happened in the cooler months. One of her favorite childhood memories included a snow storm, her daughter was born in October, and she insisted she could “smell the snow.” Sure, Connecticut doesn’t typically see snow in early November, but the weather is certainly changing toward winter.

Luke Danes didn’t seem like a warm-weather guy, either. While Luke liked to camp and fish, he never wore shorts and preferred flannel. We can’t imagine Luke at a beach. All in all, the character, just like his on-screen love, seemed to come alive in the fall weather. All that, plus all the signs that a summer wedding was doomed, make November 5th feel like a much more fitting wedding date. We would have loved to see it happen on Nov. 5, 2006, instead of 2016, but we’ll take it regardless.

