‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Milo Ventimiglia, Was Satisfied With Jess and Rory’s Story

Most Gilmore Girls fans fall into one of two camps regarding Rory Gilmore’s love life. They are either on team Jess or team Logan. Fans who believe Jess Mariano and Rory Gilmore were the actual endgame couple of the series were mostly disappointed in a lack of romance in the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Milo Ventimiglia, the actor who portrayed Jess, actually likes the direction the young couple’s romance took.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ doesn’t bode well for Rory and Jess fans

While some Gilmore Girls fans believe Rory and Jess would have ended up together eventually, there didn’t seem to be a ton of chemistry in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the Netflix revival that took place nine years after the original series aired its finale. In fact, the only clue that there was romantic interest between the pair was one fleeting moment when Jess looked back at a seemingly oblivious Rory.

If one was to look at the revival for hints of where Rory’s love life was headed, it is pretty clear that showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino was pushing Rory back into the arms of Logan Huntzberger, her college boyfriend. At the very least, Logan’s presence certainly created a roadblock for Jess. Logan is the most likely father of Rory’s baby.

Milo Ventimiglia is satisfied with how Jess and Rory’s story ended

While some Gilmore Girls fans might not love how Jess and Rory’s story fizzled out, Milo Ventimiglia is mostly OK with it. During an appearance on Scott Patterson’s podcast, I Am All In, Ventimiglia noted that he thinks the way Rory and Jess’ story ended was great. He said, “they went in different directions. And that’s OK too. That’s kind of great.”

Patterson, who portrayed Jess’ uncle, Luke Danes, in the hit dramedy, isn’t nearly as cool with Jess and Rory’s story ending where it did. Several times on his podcast, Patterson has revealed that he is absolutely on team Jess. Logan does have a couple of fans from the cast, though. Sean Gunn, the actor who famously portrayed quirky Stars Hollow resident, Kirk Gleason, supports Rory and Logan.

A second revival would be needed to fully tie up the storyline

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life tied up Lorelai Gilmore’s love life nicely. In the final moments of the revival, Lorelai and her longtime love, Luke, finally tied the knot. It was a scene that gave fans exactly what they always wanted. Still, Rory’s storyline remains messy and a little open-ended.

Amy Sherman-Palladino once revealed that that was exactly what she intended. Still, fans would like to see a concrete conclusion to her story. A second revival would be needed to make that happen. While no one has flat-out refused to entertain a second revival season, nothing has been announced. It has been six years since the Netflix revival premiered.