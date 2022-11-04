‘Gilmore Girls’: Zack Didn’t Get Enough Credit For How Well He Treated Lane

Fans of Gilmore Girls largely subscribe to Team Dave (Rygalski) when it comes to Lane Kim’s boyfriends. Many claim that Lane’s husband, Zack (played by Todd Lowe), was not worthy of her. However, some Reddit users have taken to the forum recently to point out that Zack may not have gotten enough credit for his treatment of Lane (Keiko Agena). After all, he won over Lane’s mother, the formidable Mrs. Kim—and that’s saying something.

Zack worked hard on ‘Gilmore Girls’ to win over Lane’s super strict mother, Mrs. Kim

As pointed out by one Reddit user, “Zach [sic] doesn’t get enough credit for trying to get along with Mrs. Kim.” This is certainly true. Mrs. Kim’s withering watch over her daughter was the leading conflict in Lane’s story throughout all of Gilmore Girls. And Zack’s triumph is no meager feat.

Much of Zack’s storyline in the series involved his dealings with Mrs. Kim. And he worked hard to prove his love for Lane. Zack participated in a band tour comprised solely of Seventh-Day Adventist Churches at the behest of Mrs. Kim. Then, after Zack asked Mrs. Kim for permission to marry Lane, the matriarch insisted that Zack write a hit song before she would give them her blessing. Zack toiled over the song, finally gaining her approval. And when it came time for the wedding, Zack agreed to a traditional Buddhist wedding to please Lane’s mother and grandmother before their own wedding ceremony would take place.

Despite all the hoops Zack jumped through, he endured the trials with his characteristically dopey smile and little complaint. Even after he and Lane were married in Gilmore Girls season 6 episode 19, “I Get a Sidekick Out of You,” Zack continues to do the work with Mrs. Kim. He even allowed her to move in when Lane becomes pregnant in season 7.

There was nothing Zack wouldn’t do for Lane when she was pregnant

One Reddit user points to the character’s commitment. They wrote that Zack “takes such good care of [Lane] when she’s pregnant!” Certainly, this was the period that Zack’s devotion to Lane really shined. It begins with his adorable idea for their first album cover being a Nirvana-esque picture of their twins in utero.

The couple did have a short break-up, during which Zack came to terms with his jealousy over the band’s bassist, Brian, writing a song for Lane. But then Zack and Lane reunited, got engaged, and soon learned Lane was pregnant. Not only does Zack allow his overbearing mother-in-law to move in, but he dotes on his wife during her pregnancy. When Lane is eventually put on bedrest near the end of her pregnancy with the twins, Zack even winds up taking over her shifts at Luke’s Diner (though it seems unlikely Lane’s job was in any jeopardy).

Zack stayed true to Lane on ‘Gilmore Girls’ (and Dave didn’t)

Clearly, many fans retain a deep love for Zack’s predecessor, Dave (played by The O.C’s Adam Brody). But it seems an important point to note that Dave essentially ditched her. After his sudden departure to California for college, Dave vanishes from Lane’s life. A deleted Gilmore Girls scene later suggested that Lane and Dave attempted a long-distance relationship. But with Brody’s new role on the hit Fox series taking off, the storyline was never pursued, and Lane was left ghosted.

Aside from their short break-up, which seemed to bring Zack into a place of greater acceptance and maturity about his intentions with Lane, Zack proved to be everything Dave wasn’t. And it’s time to give credit where credit is due.

