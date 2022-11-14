Which ‘Gimme a Break!’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?

The ’80s was the golden age for TV sitcoms. Some of the biggest hits left lasting legacies that still endure. Gimme a Break! had a successful six-season run, cementing the NBC show’s catchy theme song in viewers’ minds forever.

The quirky series starred Nell Carter as a housekeeper, Nell Harper, who makes a promise to a dying friend to take care of her family. Harper takes on a motherly role and becomes the center of the household, often butting heads with the widowed police chief and his three teenage daughters.

When the cameras stopped rolling in 1987, the stars of the long-running NBC sitcom went their separate ways. While several of the Gimme a Break! actors continued working in film and television, a few are no longer with us. Here is a look at where the cast of Gimme a Break! is now.

Nell Carter starred as the show’s feisty housekeeper, Nell Harper

Throughout her life, the multi-talented actor and singer was best known for her role as the wise-cracking housekeeper on Gimme a Break! The role earned Carter two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In 1982, she won an Emmy for her role in the televised version of the Broadway musical revue Ain’t Misbehavin’.

After Gimme a Break!, Carter made guest appearances in several popular TV sitcoms, despite intense personal struggles. According to IMDb, “She endured constant weight problems and severe alcohol/cocaine habits (recovered) as well as two divorces, a suicide attempt, several miscarriages, bankruptcy, the death of a brother from AIDS, and multiple surgeries after suffering a near-fatal brain aneurysm in 1992.”

The sassy actor also battled obesity and diabetes for most of her adult life. In 2003, at 54 years of age, Carter died, suffering a fatal heart attack.

Lara Jill Miller played tomboy Samantha Kanisky

Lara Miller portrayed Sam, the youngest sister, who fans of the show may remember as a spunky tomboy. Miller took a short break from acting after Gimme A Break! to pursue her education. She received her law degree from Fordham School of Law, but according to IMDb, missed the graduation ceremony so she could play Peter Pan in a stage production.

Today, Miller is 55 years old and according to her Twitter bio is still active in the entertainment industry. She describes herself as “that girl from GimmeABreak DocMcStuffins LoudHouse MollyMcGee JuniperLee WowWowWubbzy SciGirls CuriousGeorge OKKO! BEASTARS HenryHugglemonster GiveAMouseACookie.”

Kari Michaelsen played the role of older sister Katie Kanisky

Kari Michaelsen starred as the popular older sister, Katie, on Gimme a Break! from 1981-87. After leaving the sitcom, the young actor became a motivational speaker and has hosted educational seminars ever since.

She also worked as the host of ABC’s In the Spotlight. Today, the self-proclaimed media and video expert is 60 years old and the mom of a 17-year-old son.

Lauri Hendler played Julie Kanisky, the book-smart middle sister

Lauri Hendler, now 56 years old, played the role of middle sister, Julie. After the long-running series ended, she continued acting. According to Best Life, Hendler has appeared on popular TV shows such as ER, The West Wing, Veep, Without a Trace, Young Sheldon, and Animal Kingdom. Her most recent role was a guest appearance on The Goldbergs.

Dolph Sweet starred in the leading role of widowed father Chief Carl Kanisky

Dolph Sweet played the role of widowed father, Carl Kanisky, the local police chief of the fictional California town, Glenlawn.

In real life, Sweet was a World War II POW and had accrued a long list of film and television credits to his name. Before getting into acting, he was an English and drama teacher at Barnard College of Columbia University.

The LA Times reported that Sweet missed four episodes of Gimme a Break! during the 1983-84 season due to stomach surgery. In 1985, the beloved actor died from stomach cancer. Carter delivered his eulogy.

’90s teen idol Joey Lawrence played a young Joey Donovan

When Joey Lawrence joined the cast of Gimme a Break!, he was only seven years old. He landed a recurring role as foster son, Joey Donovan, and stayed with the series until its end.

The child actor then starred in the TV series Blossom alongside Mayim Bialik. The role helped him became one of the biggest teen idols of the ’90s. While pursuing his passion for music, his single “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” hit No. 19 on the Billboard 100 charts. From 2010-15, Lawrence starred with Melissa Joan Hart in the long-running series Melissa & Joey.

The 46-year-old actor has had an impressive career thus far and continues to pursue new material for his singing and acting endeavors. The father of two recently remarried and, according to People, has a new baby on the way.

