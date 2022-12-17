‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 Release Date and Time, Cast, Trailer, and More

Ginny and Georgia ensnared viewers when its first season dropped on Netflix back in 2021, and many have eagerly awaited the next batch of episodes. Fortunately, they’ll be here soon. Netflix is ringing in the new year with Ginny and Georgia Season 2. When is its release date, and what do we know about the next outing so far?

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard in ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

The release date for Ginny and Georgia Season 2 is set for Jan. 5, 2023 — so fans of the series can kick off the new year with a Netflix binge. The show’s sophomore season will consist of 10 episodes in total, picking up where season 1’s suspenseful ending left off.

As for what time subscribers can expect Ginny and Georgia Season 2 to hit the platform, it should arrive around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That’s the case with most Netflix originals. And as with the majority of other series, Netflix will drop all 10 episodes of Ginny and Georgia Season 2 in one go.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 cast

the cast of Ginny & Georgia has my heart ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ahKjPNpnL2 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) December 8, 2022

Now that we know when Ginny and Georgia Season 2 debuts on Netflix, which cast members can we expect to see on its release date?

The majority of Ginny and Georgia’s main cast members are returning for the new episodes, including leads Antonia Gentry (Ginny) and Brianne Howey (Georgia).

Per Teen Vogue, here’s who else is back for season 2:

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Sara Waisglass as Max Baker

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

Humberly González as Sophie

In addition to the returning cast members, one newcomer has joined Ginny and Georgia Season 2. Back in January, Deadline reported that Locke & Key alum Aaron Ashmore will make his debut as Georgia’s ex-boyfriend, Gil Timmins. Gil is Austin’s father, and his reappearance in Georgia’s life was teased at the end of Ginny and Georgia Season 1. It’s bound to shake up the foundations she’s worked so hard to build in spite of her past.

What else do we know about Ginny and Georgia Season 2?

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 trailer

In addition to revealing its release date, Netflix recently dropped the trailer for Ginny and Georgia Season 2. From the initial footage, it looks like Ginny may come to understand her mother a bit better in the coming episodes. Separation may also force some level of reflection on Georgia’s part, though whether it will lead to better decision-making remains to be seen.

Either way, relationship tensions look to be high in the second outing — for Ginny and Georgia, as well as the people around them. We’ll have to wait and see if the new episodes prove as gripping as season 1.

Ginny and Georgia returns to Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023.

