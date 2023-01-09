‘Ginny & Georgia’: Antonia Gentry Fell Head First Through a Window for a Marcus Scene

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny Miller, revealed everything doesn’t always go right at work. The Ginny & Georgia actor explained how she fell through a window while filming a scene for the Netflix show. Funny enough, it happened after she was critiqued for doing a stunt too well.

Ginny and Marcus visit each other through windows on ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Ginny and Marcus (Felix Mallard) instantly connected after she moved in across the street. In season 1, Marcus climbs through her window multiple times at night to see her.

In season 2, the pair grew even closer. That meant Ginny took turns climbing to his window as well. Sometimes it was to be comforted since Ginny’s home life isn’t healthy. Other times it was to hook up or to sleep there until the morning.

However, it’s obvious Marcus is the expert climber in their relationship. The first time Ginny climbs through his window, she stumbles.

Antonia Gentry fell through a window while filming ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Gentry and Brianne Howey answered questions about working together for Seventeen. One of them was what was the funniest thing to happen on set so far?

Gentry first mentioned they get tongue twisters in scenes together because Georgia says a lot of words all at once. But she also revealed a funny moment that didn’t involve Howey.

“I did fall through a window but you weren’t there for that,” the actor admitted. “That’s not as funny,” Howey joked.

“I thought it was hilarious,” Gentry replied. “Everyone was really worried, and I was like, ‘Ah!’ You know I was visiting Marcus. Ginny’s like, ‘I’m gonna go climb through Marcus’s window this time.’ And then they gave me the note before that it looked too easy for me to be climbing through the window.”

“So I think I just overcommitted, and I actually tripped,” she continued. “I actually fell head first to the bedroom. Like I did a roll, and everyone was freaking out.” Gentry joked that she did her own stunts.

Do Ginny and Marcus get caught sneaking around on ‘Ginny & Georgia’?

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker and Antonia Gentry as Georgia Miller in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

The teenagers are risking a lot sneaking out to see each other at night. They got away with it most of the time in the first season. But things change in season 2.

“Happy My Birthday to You” shows Georgia outside smoking weed when she sees Marcus climbing out his window, crossing the street, and going into Georgia’s room. Georgia interrupts them and has a talk with Marcus.

She calls Marcus a damaged kid and says that Ginny will leave him one day because of it. The mother tells him when that time comes, don’t hold her back.

The show also acknowledges that climbing through a window is similar to many TV shows that came before Ginny & Georgia, like Clarissa Explains It All, Dawson’s Creek, and Christian Slater in Heathers. So the trope continues with the Netflix teen show.