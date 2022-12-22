‘Ginny & Georgia’: The Mother/Daughter Duo Won’t Be on Speaking Terms When Season 2 Begins

Netflix Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is slated to debut on Jan. 5 on Netflix, and nothing will be peachy between Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her extroverted mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey). Though they both worked hard to find a place for themselves in their new town of Wellsbury, it looks like neither one of them will be able to outrun their past.

In fact, it doesn’t even appear as if they will be on speaking terms when the second season begins.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ returns in 2023. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How did ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 1 end?

The first season of Ginny & Georgia ended with some real bangers. The truth about Georgia’s past came to light, Max (Sara Waisglass) booted Ginny out of their friend group from hiding secrets, and Ginny and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) decided they needed a break from their mother.

As Season 1 came to a close, Georgia was celebrating her fiancé Paul’s (Scott Porter) reelection as mayor, and Ginny and Austin were riding out of town on the back of a motorcycle. This will undoubtedly set the stage for an explosive Season 2 premiere.

The mother/daughter duo won’t be on speaking terms when Season 2 begins

After learning that her mother killed her late stepfather and after Georgia returns home to find that her children have abandoned her, Ginny and Georgia’s relationship has taken a major hit.

“That moment is one of the most powerful moments for Georgia,” showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher tells Tudum. “Typically, she’s all that Southern charm and warmth on the outside and hiding her true darker self from everyone, especially Ginny. Georgia discovering the wolfsbane in the fireplace reveals one of her darkest secrets. Ginny now knows the truth — that she’s a murderer. But for Georgia, for better or worse, at her core, she will do anything for her kids. So, we felt it was one of the most powerful ways we could see that reaction we were craving.”

Just like Ginny is angry with her mother, Georgia is angry with Ginny. “When we thought about that, it was like, she’s done so much for her kids, and she’s really compromised herself as a person so much to give them this life,” creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert explained. “Then, they leave when they finally understand the level that she is willing to go to for them and what she is willing to do for them. Are you kidding me?!” Watch out for flying fireplace pokers.

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard in ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Here’s what we know about ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

As Ginny grapples with the truth of who Georgia is and more is revealed about Georgia’s past, fans can expect some tumultuous moments between the mother and daughter. More than that, amid her relationship with Marcus (Felix Mallard) coming to light, and the fallout with MANG, Ginny will likely feel isolated in Wellsbury in a way that she hasn’t felt previously.

The official description for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 reads,