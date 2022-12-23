‘Ginny & Georgia’: Season 2 Picks up Right Where Season 1 Ended

Our favorite peaches are back for Season 2 on Netflix. Ginny & Georgia follows 31-year-old Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her 16-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they navigate their lives and their everchanging mother/daughter dynamic.

In fact, the second season is set to pick up right where Season 1 ended.

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Brianne Howey as Georgia in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Here’s what we know about ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will debut on Netflix Jan. 5. 2023. The official season description reads,

How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…

The second season picks up right where Season 1 ended

As eager as fans are about the second season of Ginny & Georgia, they will be thrilled to know that there won’t be any major time jumps. “We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off,” series creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert told Tudum. “We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger.”

Getting into the meat of the action, things pick back up after two weeks — or the duration of winter break. “We spent all of Season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places,” Lamper says. “So, we wanted to honor that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.”

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres January 5 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/uQp3j2lsbH — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

This is what happens when after Georgia returns in the Ginny & Georgia’ Season 1 finale

While Ginny and Austin were packing their bags to flee from their mother’s home, Georgia celebrated with her fiancé Paul (Scott Porter) following his mayoral reelection. Tudum posted an exclusive clip showcasing Georgia returning home to a dark, empty house.

“That moment is one of the most powerful moments for Georgia,” Showrunner and executive producer Deb Fisher explained to Tudum. “Typically, she’s all that southern charm and warmth on the outside and hiding her true darker self from everyone, especially Ginny. Georgia discovering the wolfsbane in the fireplace reveals one of her darkest secrets. Ginny now knows the truth — that she’s a murderer. But for Georgia, for better or worse, at her core, she will do anything for her kids. So, we felt it was one of the most powerful ways we could see that reaction we were craving.”

It’s not just the fact that Ginny and Austin are gone. Georgia also feels betrayed by them– especially her daughter. “When we thought about that, it was like, she’s done so much for her kids, and she’s really compromised herself as a person so much to give them this life,” Lampert says. “Then, they leave when they finally understand the level that she is willing to go to for them and what she is willing to do for them. Are you kidding me?!” Watch out for flying fireplace pokers.