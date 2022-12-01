‘Ginny & Georgia’: The Season 2 Release Date Has Been Revealed

Ginny & Georgia fans can rejoice, the peaches are back! The second season of the hit Netflix drama series will debut at the top of 2023, and we have all of the deets about what fans can expect. The series is set in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, and follows 31-year-old Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her 16-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they navigate their chaotic lives and relationship.

The series isn’t afraid to dig deep into subjects like race, identity, sexual abuse, murder, and everything in between. Here’s what we know about Season 2, including the release date and plot.

Antonia Gentra as Ginny and Brianne Howey and Georgia in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ | Netflix

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will debut Jan. 5

Ginny & Georgia will return to Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023. The second season of Ginny & Georgia is slated to be even more explosive than the first season.

“We spent all of Season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places,” says Creator Sarah Lampert told Tudum. “So, we wanted to honor that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.”

Season 2 picks up two weeks after the Season 1 finale

The second season of the hit mother/daughter drama will pick up just two weeks after the shocking events of the season 1 finale. “We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off,” series creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert told Tudum. “We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger.”

More than that, fans will also get to see Georgia’s reaction when she returns home after Paul’s (Scott Porter) mayoral reelection to find Ginny and Austin missing.

“That moment is one of the most powerful moments for Georgia,” Showrunner and executive producer Deb Fisher explained. “Typically, she’s all that southern charm and warmth on the outside and hiding her true darker self from everyone, especially Ginny. Georgia discovering the wolfsbane in the fireplace reveals one of her darkest secrets. Ginny now knows the truth — that she’s a murderer. But for Georgia, for better or worse, at her core, she will do anything for her kids. So, we felt it was one of the most powerful ways we could see that reaction we were craving.”

Here’s what we know about ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

In addition to the fallout between Ginny and her mother, the series’s second season will explore what happens now that Ginny’s friends, MANG, have fallen apart. After all, it doesn’t appear that Max (Sara Waisglass) will ever forgive Ginny for hooking up with her twin brother Marcus (Felix Mallard) behind her back.

Additionally, the second season will also introduce Austin’s dad, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), and fans will learn more about the vivacious blonde’s background.

Moreover, Ginny will have to begin grappling with her own mental health, especially since she’s on the outs with her mother and her friends.

