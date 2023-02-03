‘Ginny & Georgia’: Why Does Georgia Have so Much Trouble Understanding Ginny?

Netflix has a major hit on its hand with Ginny & Georgia. The series centers on a young mother/daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who are trying to fit into their new community while coming to find a place in their new community.

While the pair had a decent relationship in season 1, the series’ second season showcased them at odds with one another. This is why Georgia had so much trouble seeing things from her daughter’s perspective.

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in ‘Ginny and Georgia’ | Netflix

The mother and daughter were at odds for most of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

After discovering that Georgia had killed her former husband and lied to Austin (Diesel La Torraca) about his father, Ginny decided she no longer felt safe in her mother’s home. As a result, she fled to her father Zion’s (Nathan Mitchell) loft in Boston, with Austin returning only after Georgia forced them to.

Horrified by her mother’s past actions, Ginny and Georgia were at odds for most of season 2, with Ginny struggling to come to grips with her emotions and her mother constantly dismissing her.

It wasn’t just that Georgia was unwilling to understand Ginny for most of season 2; it was also that she simply did not understand her perspective.

Why does Georgia have so much trouble understanding Ginny?

Georiga has moved through a lot of her life in survival mode. As a result, she has no interest in vulnerability. She also lacks awareness regarding race and some of the things that Ginny has dealt with over the course of her life.

Georgia thought that because her children have a better childhood than hers, there is no room for complaints, which ultimately puts her at odds with Ginny.

“Georgia’s worldview is oddly limited for a woman with all these experiences that are contained, unfortunately, in this trauma, this grief,” Howey told Tudum. “It’s hard for her to open her worldview and see and imagine that Ginny has all of these other thoughts, opinions, feelings, and beliefs. It’s almost ironic because that’s all Georgia ever wanted for Ginny; she wanted her to have more options and education, and choices in life. But then, because Ginny does have that, she can detach from Georgia and go, ‘Whoa, let’s take a beat, this is messy.’”

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 was a major transformation

The second season of Ginny & Georgia gave fans a deeper insight into the characters and allowed them to stretch and grow in ways they hadn’t been able to previously. With such an explosive cliffhanger, fans have no clue how things will pan out should the series get renewed for season 3. However, the second season was a major transformation which means anything can come next.

“Just when you thought you knew what to expect from Ginny & Georgia, season two is going to surprise you,” creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Debra J. Fisher explained to Glamour. “The stakes are higher and our characters are stripped down to really raw places. We have character pairings you wouldn’t expect, new relationships, and twists and turns you won’t see coming. Season two just hits different.”