Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together

After weeks of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially filed for divorce. The NFL superstar, who was married to the supermodel for 13 years, confirmed the news via his Instagram Story on Oct. 28.

However, before the ink even dried on their divorce documents, there’s a bizarre story circulating about how some fans have been doing something recently in hopes that Bündchen would rekindle her romance with another GOAT athlete who she dated before Brady. Here’s what we know about that wild story, and more on Brady and Bündchen’s divorce.

In 1999, the model dated Brazilian businessman João Paulo Diniz. Details about exactly when or why they broke up remain unclear. Diniz died on July 31, 2022. He was 58.

After Diniz, Bündchen dated fellow model Scott Barnhill. They ended things after less than a year together. In 2002, she and polo player Rico Mansur were an item before calling it quits after just six months. Bündchen was then in her most high-profile relationship before Brady with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio. Following their split, she dated an athlete.

From 2005 to 2006, Bündchen was with the GOAT of surfing, 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.

Some fans have been lighting candles hoping they’ll get back together

Bündchen and Slater’s names are back on the headlines together with stories circulating about how some surfing fans are hoping they get back together.

The website Beach Grit reported that ever since the news first broke that Brady and Bündchen may be headed for splitsville, fans have been lighting candles in hopes that she and the greatest surfer of all time would rekindle their romance.

According to outlet, Bündchen may have been “sending smoke signals to Slater [by] saging her car, visiting a faith healer, altering a tattoo, and dropping praying hands emoji underneath a comment about love and commitment.”

We can’t say if the fashion model’s actions have anything at all to do with Slater but in the weeks to come and as news of her split with Brady circulates far and wide, more stories like this just could pop up. However, it should be noted that the surfing legend has been in a relationship with former model and co-founder of MIKOH, Kalani Miller, for more than 15 years.

What we know about Brady and Bündchen’s divorce

Brady and Bündchen were set up by a mutual friend in 2006 and three years later walked down the aisle. With all the reports and speculation about their marital troubles over the last several weeks, the news that Brady and Bündchen are ending their marriage doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. And sources claim that behind the scenes they have already worked out a settlement prior to physically filing for divorce.

“The settlement is all worked out,” a source with knowledge of the situation told People, adding: “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time. They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”