Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Rekindle Their Love – He’ll Look for Marriage, Astrologist Predicts [Exclusive]

Gisele Bündchen may be compatible with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, but astrologist Joy Yascone– Elms envisions a reunion with her ex, Leonardo DiCaprio. And this time, the reunion could end with a proposal.

“Leonardo DiCaprio will be returning as a past romantic interest during July 22nd, 2023, and September 3rd, 2023,” Yascone-Elms shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Now, she has no idea about this and neither does Leonardo. But back when they dated, Saturn was there, which is the challenge in the commitment area. So it wasn’t going to happen. Leonardo was not in a position or in the mindset to commit and he hadn’t displayed those traits anyway.”

“But he is going to desire marriage next year,” she envisioned. “They’re going to reconnect as friends during this Venus retrograde, and I feel that love can be rekindled between them and it will be kind of like the Bennifer (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) whole thing.”

Do Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have a connection?

Rumors that Bündchen and Valente are dating or have been dating probably aren’t true, Yascone-Elms said. But she can see their compatibility and how there would be an attraction. “Her potential love interest would be a great match for her as their compatibility is incredible,” she said about Bündchen and Valente. “Gisele’s chart alludes that their relationship up to now has been platonic– but with their compatibility, Gisele feels at ease with Joaquim.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Yascone-Elms explains how Bündchen and Valente’s charts show compatibility and possibility. “Joaquim is a Scorpio and Gisele is a Cancer so the ease of being in one another’s company is effortless,” she said. “Gisele has her moon in Scorpio showing Joaquim and Gisele have an affinity for one another, and there is beautiful compatibility there.”

Joaquim has the moon in Libra which compliments Gisele’s Venus in Gemini, Yascone-Elms said. “They also have Mars conjunct Venus which is one of the best conjunctions for passion and compatibility. Joaquim and Gisele have excellent communication as indicated by her Mercury in Cancer in a spicy communication with Joaquim’s Sun.”

“If Gisele is still linked to Joaquim in May 2023 their charts would indicate a serious partnership at that time as his Scorpio chart suggests he will be hyper-focused on marriage and partnership between May 16th, 2023 and May 25th, 2024,” Yascone-Elms said.

Love could be in the future for Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio

And while Bündchen and Valente could be a match, “Venus retrograde tells a different story,” Yascone-Elms said. This opens possibilities for a reconnection between Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“With Venus going retrograde in Leo in July 2023 the pair may reignite a friendship leading to love and marriage as Jupiter transits Taurus,” she shared. “Leonardo and Gisele have excellent compatibility as similarly seen in the chart of Joaquim Valente. Leonardo has a Libra moon and is a Scorpio as Joaquim, equaling fireworks.”

I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. ?? pic.twitter.com/EzUpylXfD4 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 23, 2022

However, Venus retrograde could also mean that Bündchen and Tom Brady find their way back to each other. “Gisele as a Cancer on the cusps of Leo rising and Tom as a Leo Sun they may take a second look at their connection now that challenging Saturn would have departed in their seventh house of marriage,” she said.

“Yet it appears more likely for a reconnection with Leonardo or a continuation with Joaquim,” Yascone-Elms predicted. “However, a reconciliation with Tom could be possible. This Venus transit could also represent a healing time for Tom and Gisele and a looking back before ultimately moving forward.”

Gisele will likely be in a committed relationship next summer

The bottom line is Yascone-Elms believes that Bündchen will ultimately find love. “Gisele could be in a serious committed relationship as soon as next summer,” she said. “Particularly if she is with Leonardo or Joaquim.”

“Regardless of her connection with one of these dashing Scorpio men she will have the stars to marry June 9th, 2025 through June 30th, 2026 as she has blessings in her house of marriage,” she remarked.

So, who will it ultimately be? “It’s very likely we will see Gisele inked in a committed relationship in 2023 with the transits and current stars. Leonardo Dicaprio or another Scorpio,” she dished.

