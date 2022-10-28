Gisele Bündchen Officially Files For Divorce From Tom Brady — Inside the $650 Million Split

After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially getting divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar QB confirmed his split from the supermodel on his Instagram stories Friday, Oct 28. The couple, who have a staggering combined net worth of $650 million, are also raising 3 children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian Lake.

While the couple’s finances could complicate their split, some experts believe custody of the children could be more of an issue.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Brady confirms that his divorce from Gisele Bündchen has been finalized

After another devastating loss on Thursday, Oct 27, the Bucs QB confirmed that he and the Brazilian supermodel — and mother to 2 of his 3 children — have already finalized their split in the state of Florida with a message to his fans on his Instagram stories.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele Bündchen has seemingly dedicated her life to their children

While Brady has dedicated his life to the NFL, Bündchen has let her career take a backseat to be a mother.

Brady and Bündchen have 2 children together, Benjamin and Vivian Lake, and co-parent his oldest son John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan with his ex, actor Bridget Moynahan.

As fans will recall, Brady retired from football at the end of last season, only to announce he was un-retiring 40 days later. After he announced his plans to return, Bündchen was vague about her thoughts in a feature in Elle.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

While admitting she wants her — now ex-husband — to have “his joy,” she also opened up about the sacrifices she has made to be Tom Brady’s wife.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom], she said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

What’s at stake in Tom Brady’s multi-million-dollar divorce?

Aside from the custody of the children, Brady and Bündchen also have a combined net worth of $650 million.

When the couple met on a blind date in 2006, they both were already incredibly successful. This led divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, to speculate to People that they probably signed a prenup before they got married.

“People of this magnitude of wealth don’t generally get married without a document that’s going to dictate what’s going to happen if it doesn’t run its course,” Newman said.

So if money is supposedly not an issue, what about property?

“There probably were assets that were acquired during the marriage, so there may be squabbles about that to say the least,” Newman continued.

At the time that Brady and Bündchen hired divorce lawyers earlier this month, they shared four properties: the $17 million mansion in Miami’s Indian Creek Island, a $3.5 million apartment in New York City, a house at the Yellowstone Resort in Montana, and a home in Costa Rica.

