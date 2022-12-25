‘Glass Onion’ Ending, Explained: Who Did It in the ‘Knives Out’ Sequel?

Glass Onion has finally made its Netflix debut, and the Knives Out sequel is taking viewers on another wild ride. Following Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to a Greek Island where a murder mystery game goes horribly awry, the film sees its lead attempting to get to the heart of a deadly conflict between an affluent group of friends. Who is revealed as the killer in Glass Onion, and how does the movie’s ending play out?

‘Knives Out’s sequel has a major twist at the halfway point

Before we dig into the ending of Glass Onion, it’s worth covering the plot twist that occurs at the halfway point. After all, the revelation that Benoit Blanc isn’t on Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) private island by chance is critical to the plot’s progression. In fact, he was hired by Andi Brand’s (Janelle Monáe) twin sister, Helen, who wants to learn who murdered Andi.

This is a surprise, as Helen spends the first half of Glass Onion pretending to be Andi — a deception viewers aren’t told about until later. Andi’s body is found with sleeping pills in its system after she threatens to expose the truth about Miles and his ownership of Alpha. Helen and Blanc prevent the press from getting wind of Andi’s death, venturing to Miles’ private island to learn which of the “Disruptors” killed Andi to keep her from talking.

If Andi revealed the original napkin with her plans for Alpha on it, Miles’ falsehoods about creating the company would come to light. It would also expose the rest of their friends for perjuring themselves in court. So, which character is revealed as the killer in Glass Onion?

Who is revealed as the killer during ‘Glass Onion’s ending?

Although Glass Onion weaves an elaborate mystery, Detective Benoit Blanc soon realizes that the killer is the most obvious option. Miles kills Andi for threatening to expose him — and take their company back — and he murders Duke (Dave Bautista) to cover his tracks. Although Blanc initially writes Miles off, claiming he wouldn’t commit such a crime after a public lawsuit, he realizes that Miles isn’t smart enough to properly plan and cover a murder.

Even when Miles kills Duke, it’s a last-minute decision that takes advantage of his friend’s pineapple allergy. He passes Duke a tainted drink in plain sight, and he takes his phone and gun in a room full of people. Miles covers his tracks about as well as he does when he poisons Andi. (He drives his incredibly conspicuous car to her house, then passes Duke as he’s leaving.)

Miles also keeps the envelope containing Andi’s napkin, something than can be used as evidence against him. However, failing to destroy that evidence isn’t what does Miles in the end.

No, the ending of Glass Onion sees Miles getting his comeuppance a different way.

‘Glass Onion’ ending, explained

Blanc and Helen may solve Andi’s murder while they’re on Miles’ island, but the two don’t go home with any evidence. Once Helen tracks down her sister’s napkin, she makes the mistake of showing Miles and the others. Miles takes out a lighter and burns it, leaving Blanc and Helen with only a “detective story.” It’s certainly not enough to overturn the initial decision about Alpha’s ownership. It also won’t put Miles away for murder.

Realizing that they won’t get justice through the legal system, Blanc and Helen get back at Miles another way. Blanc hands Helen a glass of liquor and a piece of Miles’ hydrogen fuel, Klear. He tells her to remember why Andi walked away from her business partner (because Klear could “blow up the world”).

Blanc then leaves Helen to her own devices, and she immediately starts breaking things. She destroys the inside of Miles’ “Glass Onion,” eventually starting a fire. When she throws the small piece of Klear into it, it creates a massive explosion. It destroys Miles’ luxurious locale, and it burns up the Mona Lisa, which he borrowed from the Louvre.

Although Miles won’t go to prison, the news that he destroyed such a famous piece of art — with fuel he was warned about — will ruin his reputation. Helen destroys his life without proving his other crimes. And she ensures that he’ll be remembered “in the same breath as the Mona Lisa,” something he always wanted. Oh, the irony.

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.

