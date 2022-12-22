‘Glass Onion’: What Time Is ‘Knives Out 2’ on Netflix?

Rian Johnson’s whodunit, Knives Out, became an instant hit when it debuted back in 2019 — and Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back in the spotlight this December. Knives Out sequel Glass Onion hits Netflix on Dec. 23, and it’s placing our favorite sleuth smack dab in the middle of another mystery. Fans of the original will no doubt want to dive in. So, what time is Glass Onion on Netflix?

Daniel Craig in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ | Netflix

With the exception of its brief theatrical release back in November, Glass Onion is streaming exclusively on Netflix — so, subscribers will want to keep an eye out for the sequel. It arrives on Friday, Dec. 23. And like all Netflix original movies and shows, it should hit the platform at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, the film will bring viewers — and Detective Benoit Blanc — to Greece, where billionaire Miles Bron is hosting a reunion. The gathering goes awry when a dead body is found. Cue Detective Blanc’s next mystery, which features a number of fascinating characters played by another star-studded cast.

‘Glass Onion’ cast

Rian Johnson has assembled “a fabulous ensemble” in #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery. Hear more from Writer/Director Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline and the casting directors. pic.twitter.com/Z0VNp0dFrU — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 13, 2022

Like Knives Out before it, Glass Onion boasts an impressive amount of talent — so, now that we know what time the film is on Netflix, let’s explore who’s in the cast.

As mentioned above, Daniel Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc, the private investigator brought in to look into Harlan Thrombey’s (Christopher Plummer) death in Knives Out.

In addition to Blanc, a number of high-profile individuals will venture to Greece for Miles Bron’s reunion. From a model and fashion designer to a scientist, plenty of professions are accounted for. And well-loved stars like Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton are bringing the guests to life.

Per IMDb, find the main cast of Glass Onion below:

Edward Norton as Miles Bron

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody

Janelle Monáe as Helen and Andi Brand

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint

Jessica Henwick as Peg

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey

Noah Segan as Derol

Jackie Hoffman as Ma Cody

Dallas Roberts as Devon Debella

In addition to Glass Onion‘s major players, viewers can also anticipate cameos throughout the film. Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, and even Stephen Sondheim are slated to make appearances. Talk about a stacked ensemble!

‘Glass Onion’ trailer

With the cast and release time accounted for, what else can subscribers expect from Glass Onion when it arrives on Netflix? Judging by its synopsis and trailer, the Knives Out sequel looks every bit as fun as its predecessor. Netflix’s preview of the film features humor, suspense, and more one-liners — everything fans loved about the first installment.

Needless to say, fans of Knives Out won’t want to miss Glass Onion‘s big debut.

Glass Onion debuts on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

