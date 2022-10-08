‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Married Her High School Sweetheart

The beloved TV series Glee was a fan favorite, a staple of the television world from 2009 until 2015, when it went off the air. Many viewers of the show still keep up with the cast members, including Lea Michele and Amber Riley. One of the most inspiring and charming stars of the original Glee is Heather Morris, who portrayed Brittany S. Pierce in the musical comedy series. While many actors associated with the show have gone through a number of high-profile relationship problems, Morris remains happily married to her high-school sweetheart.

What is Heather Morris best known for?

Morris was born in 1987 and raised in Arizona. At an early age, Morris took dance lessons, displaying a strong natural skill for performing and entertaining others. According to IMDb, Morris decided early on that she wanted to pursue dance — and she ultimately spent one year at Arizona State University before moving to Los Angeles, California, in order to get started on her career.

Even as she was working as a dancer and choreographer, Morris was taking acting classes. In 2009, she was cast as Brittany on Glee, a role that would ultimately change Morris’ life. Even though Morris’ role was initially rather small, she quickly proved to be a favorite with viewers, and over the years, her character’s role expanded, becoming one of the show’s regulars. She continued to act on Glee until 2015, when the series went off the air, but she has continued performing in shows like Dancing with the Stars and GLOW.

Heather Morris married her high school sweetheart in 2015

Actress Heather Morris and husband Taylor Hubbell arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘War Dogs’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Morris’ career in Hollywood blew up, her personal life was blossoming as well. According to BuzzFeed, Morris first met Taylor Hubbell in Arizona when they were attending the same high school. However, they didn’t start dating until after Morris moved to Los Angeles to start her entertainment career. The two reconnected and dated all while Morris was experiencing stardom on Glee.

In 2013, Morris and Hubbell welcomed a son — and one year later, the longtime pair got engaged. They tied the knot in 2015, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. According to People, their wedding featured a lot of rustic styling and light blue tones, with the wedding party wearing coordinating shades of blue and tan. Many of Morris’ castmates from Glee attended the wedding, including Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Lengies, and Naya Rivera.

Heather Morris and her husband have two children

Glee's Heather Morris and new husband share the sweetest wedding moment with son Elijah http://t.co/TrFj4dDyjo pic.twitter.com/Z7v3N7nrub — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 20, 2015

Morris and Hubbell didn’t wait long to expand their family. In August 2015, just a few months after their fairytale wedding, Morris announced that the newlyweds were expecting their second baby. They welcomed their second son, Owen Bartlett Hubbell, in February 2016. Morris took to social media to share a sweet picture of the newborn.

These days, Morris and Hubbell are still going strong. According to Entity, Hubbell works in the world of marketing and membership, but still actively supports his wife’s acting career. They stay low-key and rarely step out on red carpets or to industry events, preferring to keep their partnership private and out of the spotlight. It could be because of the way that they protect their family that Morris and Hubbell are still together and still very much in love.

RELATED: ‘Glee’ Star, Heather Morris Plans to Interview This Former Co-Star on Her Podcast, ‘The Dance Room’