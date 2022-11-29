Glen Powell Charmingly Critiqued His Mom’s Acting Abilities in ‘Devotion’

Actor Glen Powell took to the skies in two separate critically-acclaimed movies this year with Devotion and Top Gun: Maverick. However, he didn’t always have to head to the sets all alone because he brought his folks along to star in the movie with him. Powell endearingly critiqued his mom, Cindy’s, performance in Devotion in an interview, but he noted that the skills never came naturally to her. Nevertheless, he had nothing but sweet things to say about her and the work that she put in.

Glen Powell plays Tom Hudner in ‘Devotion’

Devotion is an aerial war epic that follows two U.S. Navy fighter pilots named Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell). It’s based on a true story, as they risk their lives fighting in an intense battle in the Korean War. The pair became the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen after showing their display of friendship, bravery, and courage.

Before Devotion, Powell starred in Top Gun: Maverick playing the egotistical Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin. The character is quite a bit different from Tom, but it’s clear that he’s making a name for himself in these types of heroic roles that inspire viewers.

Glen Powell said his mom delivered a ‘very powerful performance’ in ‘Devotion’

Slashfilm interviewed Powell, who talked about his experience filming Devotion. He called himself a “scrappy dude,” explaining how much he deeply cares about this story. Family was an important reason why he accepted the role, but it also became an important notion to carry onto the set with his own parents in tow. Powell pointed out the exact scene where his parents are in Devotion. Additionally, he talked about his mom’s performance in the movie.

“There’s a scene where you’ll see Liz Taylor on the beach,” Powell said. “Jesse Brown comes up on the beach and runs into Liz Taylor. My parents are right behind Liz Taylor. And my mom, she’s a coachable actor. I wouldn’t say her ability is natural, but I would say that she does deliver a very powerful performance in this movie in the background as a beachgoer looking for her towel.”

The scene is set in Cannes, France, while the aviators are on “shore leave.” Slashfilm explained that this scene actually happened in real life.

His parents also starred in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Devotion wasn’t the first time that Powell brought his parents along with him to star in a movie. They were also there for Top Gun: Maverick and had the opportunity to meet movie star Tom Cruise themselves.

Powell previously told Variety that his parents saw Top Gun: Maverick a staggering 13 times. In fact, they even tagged along to some press junket events along with the cast, even when the actor himself couldn’t be there. They’re incredibly supportive parents who he said likely know the movie better than he does.