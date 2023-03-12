Golf Great Tiger Woods Is Bad at Breakups, According to Exes

Tiger Woods dominated the PGA tour for years. A phenom on the golf course, Woods has garnered plenty of attention, including from the ladies. While Woods has had multiple high-profile relationships, none have ended particularly well. To hear Tiger Woods’ exes tell it, he is really, really bad at breakups. With a legal battle brewing between Woods and his most recent ex, Erica Herman, we can’t help but remember all of the past drama. Now seems like a good time to take a look back.

Tiger Woods’ high school love recalled how he broke up with her in a letter

Tiger Woods’ romantic mishaps started early. In 2009, Woods’ high school sweetheart spoke with the New York Post and recalled how Woods’ ended their three-year-long relationship via a letter. Dina Gravell-Parr, who met Woods when she was 17, and he was 16, told the Post that she and Woods were inseparable until he went off to Stanford.

Tiger Woods as a teen | Andy Hayt/Getty Images

The distance made Woods jealous, and he ultimately ended their relationship via letter, noting that his parents believed Gravell-Parr was a distraction. While Gravell-Parr doesn’t have definitive proof that Woods cheated on her, she told the publication that she did not think he was faithful to her while he was at Stanford.

Tiger Woods made headlines for cheating on his wife

Tiger Woods kept his romantic life low-key early on in his career. He was introduced to Elin Nordegren in 2001, although the duo didn’t start dating immediately. In 2004 they married in Barbados. The model and professional golfer settled into a typical life together. They welcomed two children, and everything seemed pretty idyllic, but it wasn’t.

Woods was caught cheating on Nordegren in 2009. His then-wife chased him out of the house with a golf club, resulting in a single-car accident. News reports that Woods had cheated on his wife with multiple women during their marriage flooded in. Their divorce was finalized in August 2010.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rachel Uchitel, one of the women Woods cheated on Nordegren with, has been as open as she can be about her time with Woods. Uchitel signed an NDA following her affair with the pro-golfer. She claims the Non-disclosure agreement continues to impact her life. Still, Uchitel has made it clear that she doesn’t have particularly warm feelings for Woods.

Erica Herman claims Tiger Woods used trickery to get her out of the house they shared

Woods moved on from his marriage. He dated Lindsey Vonn, a professional skier, for three years. The couple split, citing different priorities, although rumors of cheating persisted. Still, Vonn is one of Tiger Woods’ exes who always seemed pretty relaxed about the end of the romance. They seem to be on decent enough terms at this point. Following Vonn, Woods began a relationship with Erica Herman. Woods’ most recent romantic endeavor also appears to have had a bitter end.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman | Gotham/GC Images

After six years together, Herman and Woods’ relationship reportedly ended in October 2022. Herman claims that Woods’ breakup behavior was less than stellar. They are facing off in court over the end of their relationship.

According to OK!, Herman alleges that Woods tricked her into leaving the Florida home they shared, gathered her things without her knowledge, and informed her that she was no longer welcome. Herman claims the way Woods’ booted her from the property is against tenancy laws and an oral agreement the couple reached during their relationship. Woods’ former girlfriend is also asking a judge to nullify the non-disclosure agreement she signed, citing sexual abuse.