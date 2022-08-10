‘Good Bones’: Mina Starsiak Hawk’s HGTV Spinoff ‘Risky Business’ Premieres September 6

TL;DR:

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting her own HGTV spinoff show.

Good Bones: Risky Business follows Mina as she renovates the historic Sanders House in Indianapolis.

It premieres September 6 on HGTV and discovery+.

Mina Starsiak Hawk of ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ | HGTV

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest project yet. The Good Bones star is renovating a century-old home in Indianapolis in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. Her adventure will be chronicled in the new spinoff series Good Bones: Risky Business.

Mina Starsiak Hawk stars in ‘Good Bones’ spinoff series

The renovation of the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square is Mina’s biggest project ever in terms of both size and budget. Good Bones: Risky Business will follow the home renovator as she works to transform the 7,000-square-foot property (which includes both a main house and a carriage house) into something truly stunning.

“I’ve been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest houses you can imagine,” Mina said. “Now I’m taking on my dream project, turning a massive Victorian-style property into a bed and breakfast/event space, but it could easily become a nightmare. It’s a huge risk, but I love a challenge!”

“I’m so excited that viewers are going to be able to join me on this adventure,” she added.

Mina faces budget woes and other challenges as she renovates the Sanders House

Hi! I'm Mina Starsiak Hawk, the co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer and retail store Two Chicks District Co. I star on HGTV's shows Good Bones and Good Bones: Risky Business. I'm working hard, revitalizing Indianapolis, one house at a time.⁠ pic.twitter.com/EucFRsjFiz — Two Chicks & A Hammer (@TwoChicksIndy) July 6, 2022

In the first episode of the Good Bones spinoff series, Mina must figure out how to manage her pricey renovation without busting her budget. Throughout the series, she’ll also have to adjust to working with an entirely new team while facing unexpected costs and the inevitable difficulties that arise when renovating an older home. Despite the challenges, Mina is willing to put it all on the line in the hopes that her big risk will reap big rewards.

“[T]his is pretty much the next level. This is a project — it’s massive,” Mina told PopCulture.com in an interview in early 2022. “It is not something I should have bought. There was no plan when I decided to buy it, other than I was like, ‘This is amazing. I want it. Something needs to happen with it.’ It’s one of the oldest homes in Fountain Square and so it’s just following along that storyline and it’s filmed very differently than Good Bones.”

‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ premieres September 6

Hi! I'm Mina Starsiak Hawk, the co-founder & owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer and retail store Two Chicks District Co. I strive to keep my designs attainable, clean and comfortable. If I'm not rehabbing homes, I spend time with my husband, kids, and dog, helping me stay grounded. pic.twitter.com/Vk9TB20WIr — Two Chicks & A Hammer (@TwoChicksIndy) February 7, 2022

Good Bones: Risky Business premieres Tuesday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The six-episode series will also stream on discovery+.

Meanwhile, new episodes of Good Bones continue to air on HGTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. In season 7, Mina and her mom Karen E. Laine take on fresh challenges in their home renovation business, including branching out to new neighborhoods and tackling their first-ever commercial renovation.

