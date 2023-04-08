Why It’s Good That George Harrison Entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a Solo Artist Posthumously

George Harrison was first inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Beatles in 1988. Initially, he didn’t want to go, but someone told him he’d regret it if he didn’t. Still, George had maintained a fame-less existence since the group split, and the chaotic crowds at the induction ceremony made him uncomfortable.

So, it’s good that George missed his induction as a solo artist. He wouldn’t have liked going because he felt uncomfortable with adulation and didn’t consider himself a fully-fledged rock star.

George Harrison at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction | Images Press/Getty Images

George Harrison said The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction didn’t mean anything

When George heard The Beatles were entering the Hall of Fame, he was unphased. He didn’t care about going and almost didn’t if someone hadn’t told him he’d regret it.

“It didn’t mean anything to me until I got there because, you know, it’s just some idea somebody had and it’s only been two or three years, it didn’t really mean that much to me,” George told MuchMusic. “But somebody said, ‘It might not seem like much now, but it’s history, and you’ll enjoy it.’ So, I went along, and I was glad I went.”

George had a great night after everybody settled down; it was hectic. He told CNN that being in a room full of “crazed” people was hard. George said, “Well, I’m very careful when I get near loonies, you know? Like the Hall of Fame was such a night, you know? It was very stressful being in a room full of crazed people, even though they were all supposed to be from the record business.”

It’s good that George went to The Beatles’ Hall of Fame induction because it was a healing experience for him. He’d recently come to terms with being a Beatle, and going to their induction ceremony closed the case.

However, the bottom line was that George didn’t care about it underneath. If he didn’t care about being inducted as a Beatle, he certainly wouldn’t have cared about entering the Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

George wouldn’t have wanted to go to his solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame because he hated adulation

Attending The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was good for George because he was finally comfortable being a Beatle. However, that didn’t mean he was used to being famous. Since his Beatle days, George had rejected all that fame had to offer.

George was spiritual. When fans treated him like a god, it felt blasphemous. He hated all the adulation. George recognized that his fame was meant for one purpose: to spread spirituality and tell the younger generations that it was OK to connect with God.

So, it was no surprise he disliked being awarded for his work. It was all fake to him. If he were to get any appreciation from anyone, it would be from God.

He simply didn’t care about awards or recognition. His ego had been stretched enough. In Martin Scorsese’s 2011 documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, George’s widow, Olivia, explained that George gave awards and honors little thought.

“George had maximum amount of diversion in life,” she said. “Towards the end of his life, I’d say, ‘Oh, they want to give you this award thing.’ He said, ‘I don’t want it. Tell them to get another monkey.’ I’d say, ‘Yeah, but you know, it’s a really nice one. You should have this.’

“And he’d say, ‘Well, if you want it so bad, you go and get it. I’m not going. I’m not doing that anymore.’ Because it’s just a big diversion… He really did draw the line, and I really admired him for that.”

Getting an award, even being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, would’ve been a diversion from George’s mission of finding God and connecting with him. So, it’s doubtful that George would’ve attended his solo induction into the Hall of Fame had he been alive.

George didn’t consider himself a ‘fully-fledged’ rock star

Another reason why George would’ve felt uncomfortable entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist was that he didn’t consider himself a “fully-fledged” rock star.

During a 1987 interview with The Journal, George said, “I don’t know, because I don’t really see myself as a fully-fledged showbiz star anyway like that. That side of it’s always been a bit of a joke to me. Although, I know people who are still desperate to be as famous today as they were last month or a year ago or something. I think it’s sort of a bit sad.”

George never pursued a solo career after The Beatles split. He only released All Things Must Pass as a reaction to leaving the band. George had too many songs stockpiled from his Beatle days and wanted to release them to move on.

He had a haphazard career. George only continued to release music for the fans and himself. If the music industry got too serious, he stopped and did other things. Music wasn’t a priority. So, entering the Hall of Fame as a solo artist would’ve been awkward for him.

It’s good that George was inducted as a solo artist posthumously for many reasons. His family, friends, and fans still honored him during his induction in 2004 and it was memorable for many reasons. However, at least George was spared.