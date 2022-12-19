Good Streaming Shows Coming in 2023 and 3 That Aren’t

With so many streaming platforms competing for viewers’ attention, there’s no shortage of television shows to dive into — and fans can anticipate even more exciting releases in 2023. From debuts like The Last of Us to returning hits like The Mandalorian, there’s a lot to look forward to on the small screen next year. So, which streaming shows are coming in 2023 — and which ones aren’t arriving next year?

Streaming shows coming in 2023

Din Djarin and Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ | Lucasfilm/Disney+

The year 2022 has been a solid one for streaming, with shows like House of the Dragon and Andor proving pleasant surprises for viewers. And those worried about whether or not 2023 will stack up can put their minds at ease. Several much-anticipated streaming shows are coming our way in 2023, so next year is bound to be as impressive as this one.

Among the biggest streaming releases slated for 2023 are Ted Lasso Season 3 and The Mandalorian Season 3. Both series became massive hits during their first two outings, and they’re sure to draw viewers again with their newest chapters. In particular, Ted Lasso Season 3 is a big deal, as it’s the Apple TV+ show’s final run.

Debuts like The Last of Us and Ahsoka will also premiere in 2023, building on already-established fanbases. HBO’s The Last of Us will see Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey bringing the popular video game to life on the silver screen. Meanwhile, Ahsoka will expand on a fan-favorite Star Wars character whose live-action appearances have been few until now.

Check out some of the most exciting streaming shows confirmed for 2023:

The Last of Us – Jan. 15, 2023

You Season 4 – Feb. 9, 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 – March 1, 2023

Shadow and Bone Season 2 – March 16, 2023

Yellowjackets Season 2 – March 24, 2023

Ted Lasso Season 3 – TBA

Outer Banks Season 3 – TBA

Ahsoka – TBA

3 beloved streaming shows are not coming back in 2023

While some of our favorite streaming shows are coming back in 2023, others won’t release new content next year. Both of 2022’s fantasy hits — House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — are receiving second seasons. However, neither is expected to debut until at least 2024.

House of the Dragon won’t start filming season 2 until next spring. And although production is already underway on The Rings of Power, showrunner Patrick McKay told The Hollywood Reporter that filming could go on for “another couple years.”

Stranger Things Season 5 also won’t premiere in 2023. Per What’s on Netflix, the Stranger Things cast and crew are looking to enter production for the final season next May. As such, the much-anticipated conclusion won’t be here until 2024 at the earliest. We’ll have to speculate about the fate of Hawkins until then.

