‘Good Trouble’: Mariana and Joaquin Get Closer and Romance for Davia Seems Inevitable

The latest episode of Freeform’s Good Trouble had some surprises. There were some developments for Mariana and Joaquin, Davia, and Gael and Isabella. One of these developments was very, very bad. Here’s what happened last time on Good Trouble.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 11.

Mariana and Joaquin can’t stay away from each other

During Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 11 (titled “Baby, Just Say ‘Yes’”), Mariana and Joaquin continue to get close. Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) is still in love with Evan, but she’s also attracted to Joaquin. She’s torn about the situation, so she’s been trying not to get too close to Joaquin.

She tells him that although she enjoyed their night together after the launch party for Bulk Beauty (they got drunk and slept together), she wasn’t looking for a serious relationship. However, Mariana and Joaquin ended up sleeping together again just a few days later. It’s clear they’re into each other, but Mariana is still clinging to the possibility of reuniting with Evan.

Isabella gets Gael fired

Gael tells Isabella about his work arrangement with Yuri. Gael creates a painting and then Yuri puts his name on it. In exchange, Gael receives a 10% commission. Isabella feels guilty that he must do this to support their growing family. She doesn’t feel like she’s doing enough to help.

Isabella was feeling guilty about how much Gael has been sacrificing. She took it upon herself to go down to Yuri’s studio and demand that he pay Gael a 50% commission instead of 10%.

Yuri said there was no way he would pay Gael more money. Isabella then threatened him and said she would tell everyone he was a fraud if he didn’t pay the 50% commission. Yuri said he had “no choice,” and then told her Gael was fired.

Gael was understandably upset after he lost his job. He and Isabella got into an argument, and he told her she stepped over the line (she absolutely did). Isabella tried to explain herself, but Gael didn’t want to hear what she had to say.

Davia could have a new romance

Ever since Davia was fired from her teaching job, she has been taking odd jobs. She was a burlesque dancer and now she is tutoring. Davia’s latest tutoring client is a young boy named Elliott. He has been uncooperative and rude.

Right when Davia is about to quit the job, she receives a phone call from Elliott. He’s panicking because his father is an hour late getting home. Elliott has a panic attack, but Davia helps him calm down.

Elliott’s father arrives and tries to explain to his son what happened. However, he responds by saying, “I hate you.” Elliott’s father tells Davia that he feels like a bad father because he didn’t know his son’s mobile number and he couldn’t call to let him know he would be late.

Davia confesses that she sometimes feels like a bad teacher. The two of them bond and seem to share a moment. Our prediction is that Davia and Elliott’s father will start a romance. Could he become a new member of the Good Trouble cast?

