‘Good Trouble’: A Relationship Between Mariana and Evan Will Never Work

Freeform’s Good Trouble has taken us on a journey of Mariana and Evan’s relationship. Mariana and Evan have been dancing around their feelings for each other for what seems like an eternity. They were in a relationship, but they broke up after Mariana caved in to pressure from her friends.

There have been times when it looked like Mariana and Evan were going to get back together, but it’s still not clear what will happen with these two. Sometimes it looks like they’re close to admitting they still want to be together, but then they take a couple of steps back. Here’s why a relationship between Mariana and Evan would never work.

Mariana and Evan’s communication is terrible

Cierra Ramirez and T.J. Linnard | Christopher Willard via Getty Images

It’s obvious Evan and Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) are still into each other. However, they’re terrible at communicating that. Evan says he wants to keep things professional with Mariana, but you can see in his eyes that he doesn’t really want this.

Evan is still upset after seeing Mariana and Joaquin (played by Bryan Craig) kiss. Instead of asking Mariana if she’s in a relationship with her housemate, he makes assumptions. He’s been giving her the cold shoulder, but it’s killing him inside.

When Evan told Mariana he wants to keep things professional, it looked like he was waiting for her to object and tell him she still wants to be with him. However, neither Evan nor Mariana said anything.

Mariana doesn’t know what she wants

Mariana is torn between Evan and Joaquin. She still has feelings for Evan, but she’s feeling drawn to Joaquin. They formed a connection while Mariana was helping him look for his sister, Jenna.

Mariana and Joaquin also got closer at the launch party for Bulk Beauty. Joaquin noticed that Mariana seemed a little down, so he spent time with her. They ended up getting drunk and sleeping together. Later, Mariana told Joaquin that although she had fun, she didn’t want to be in a serious relationship. This is likely because she’s still not over Evan.

Mariana listens to everything her friends say

Mariana is a people pleaser. During season 3, she listened to her friends Claire, Rachel, and Gina, and broke up with Evan. She felt like she had to choose between them and her relationship with Evan, so she cut things off with him just to please her friends.

Mariana wanted to be with Evan, but she felt pressure to leave. All Mariana wanted was a group of friends she could rely on. She had such a deep desire to be accepted by them that she was willing to give up a relationship that really mattered to her. Even if Mariana and Evan did reunite, her habit of listening to everything her friends say would likely sabotage the relationship again.

Mariana puts her career first

As we’ve seen in season 3, Mariana will put her career before whoever she is romantically involved with. It’s important for her to make sure Bulk Beauty succeeds and goes as far as it can. Mariana might be too busy to focus on Evan right now.

Things are a little different for Evan because he’s more established. He has more wiggle room to focus on a relationship. Mariana is still establishing herself in her industry, so everything else must take a back seat. We’re still rooting for Mariana and Evan, but we don’t think this will end well.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Episode 12 Recap