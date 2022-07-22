‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

Freeform’s Good Trouble is back for episode 12. A lot of change is taking place. Here’s what happened last time on the show.

Mariana and Evan

Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) and Evan are at a standstill. He’s still upset after witnessing the kiss between her and Joaquin (played by Bryan Craig). He told her he’s not angry with her, but this isn’t true. Ever since Joaquin came into the picture, he’s been cold toward Mariana.

Mariana still doesn’t know Evan is aware of her relationship with Joaquin. She’s trying to figure out what’s going on and if there’s still a chance for her and Evan. He says they should move on since they’re working together, but Mariana wants him back. Hopefully these two will figure things out and stop playing games.

Davia and Dennis

Davia and Dennis continue to have terrible communication. It’s obvious Davia still has strong feelings for Dennis, but she won’t say anything. Her behavior is confusing for Dennis, who thinks she has moved on. The reason he thinks this is because she encouraged him to date the food critic, Ryan.

Davia was only testing Dennis, so she said he should call her. She wanted to see if he was really into her before she told him how she really feels. However, her plan backfired. Dennis asked Ryan on a date, and they’ve been together ever since.

Dennis was initially hesitant to invite Ryan to his apartment at the Coterie, but he eventually let her stay over. Although he told Ryan his place was too messy for her to come over, we think he was worried about what Davia might think. Another reason he hesitated is because he was worried Ryan might not like where he lives.

Ryan spent the night with Dennis. Although he never mentioned she was coming over, Davia found out. Ryan clogged the toilet and Davia had to help her. Davia was angry and jealous after finding out Ryan spent the night. She told Dennis that his girlfriend needs to learn how to plunge a toilet. Then she slammed her door behind her. Will these two ever get together?

Malika and Angelica

Malika invited Angelica to an office party. Lucia suggested that Malika invite her, but she only extended the invite so that she could get Angelica jealous. Lucia’s primary motive was to break Angelic and Malika up.

One way Lucia hoped to do this was by inviting Beth, a woman she says created issues between her and Lucia while they were dating. This got under Angelica’s skin, and she asked Malika if they could leave the party early.

Malika was unhappy with how everything went. She felt that Angelica’s request to leave early was disrespectful. She felt like Angelica wasn’t being supportive of her and that she was only thinking about herself and her feelings for Lucia.

If Lucia wanted to get Malika and Angelica to start fighting, she was successful. Angelica was supposed to stay at Malika’s place overnight, but after their argument, she decided that she needs some space. We think a breakup might be on the horizon.

