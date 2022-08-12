‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Episode 15 Recap: Gael Has a Mess on His Hands

Freeform’s Good Trouble Season 4 is back for episode 15 (titled “You Know You Better Watch Out”). Here’s what happened last time on the series.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15.

Isabella and Gael

Tommy Martinez | Troy Harvey/Freeform via Getty Images

The episode picks up with Gael (played by Tommy Martinez) and Isabella (played by Priscilla Quintana) returning home after she is escorted out of The Coterie by the police. Gael’s face says it all. He can’t believe Isabella never told him what happened. She hid the fact that her father threatened to call the police about her smashing his car if she didn’t give her baby up for adoption.

“I don’t know what happened,” says Isabella. “I just snapped.” She further explained that she was overwhelmed after a conversation with her parents, and she “wanted to hit back.”

Gael tells her he understands how she must have been feeling but he wants to know why she didn’t tell him about the incident. Isabella says she didn’t say anything because she was afraid of what Gael would think of her. She didn’t want him to think she was “crazy.” She then assures him that she has never done anything like this before.

Although Gael says everything is OK, his face says something else. He’s beginning to look unsure about his relationship with Isabella. We think he’s wondering if he made a mistake by getting into a relationship with her.

Gael and Isabella meet with a lawyer to discuss her case. Isabella learns the worst-case scenario is that she could get to six to nine months in jail. Isabella is later sentenced to 50 hours of community service and 18 months of probation. Her parents try to convince the court that she should get a harsher sentence, but the judge tells them to take their concerns to family court.

After Isabella and Gael attend the hearing, there’s a lot of tension between them. Gael is concerned because her parents said she has displayed violent behavior in the past. Isabella says she has changed, but that turns out to be a lie. She becomes angry with Gael because he hasn’t said anything in a while about them getting married. Isabella accuses him of not loving her, and she begins throwing things around the room, injuring Gael in the process. It’s clear Isabella is not mentally stable.

Mariana, Evan, and Joaquin

Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) and Evan have an awkward exchange after getting trapped in their office building together. They finally talk about why Evan has been acting so distant. He reveals that he saw Mariana and Joaquin kissing.

Mariana says Joaquin kissed her first. She also says there was nothing going on between them then but that they started a relationship after Evan was cold to her. Evan becomes upset after hearing that Mariana and Joaquin are a thing. He then tells her there’s nothing more for them to discuss and he walks away.

Davia, Dennis, and Asher

Davia talks to Elliott’s father, Asher, and presents her concerns about his socialization. She thinks Elliott is missing out on a lot by being home schooled. She’s also concerned about his anxiety. When Elliott overhears Davia talking about him going back to school, he panics and says he’s not going back to school because he hates other kids.

Davia gets a text from Asher and learns that he made a therapy appointment for Elliott. She is relieved and plans to go with him to the appointment. Kelly thinks Dennis is jealous of all the time she’s been spending with Asher.

It’s clear that Asher’s feelings for Davia are growing. Davia seemed resistant to the idea of being with him at first, but it looks like she might be starting to fall for him.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘Good Trouble’: A Relationship Between Mariana and Evan Will Never Work