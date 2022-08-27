‘Good Trouble’ Puts a Spotlight on Mental Health

Freeform’s Good Trouble isn’t afraid to address difficult topics. One topic the show is focusing on right now is mental health. Isabella is barely holding on, and she’s not sure if her relationship with Gael can withstand her mental health crisis. Here’s what happened last time on the show.

Isabella lacks impulse control

Relationship trouble began after Isabella (played by Priscilla Quintana) was arrested for vandalizing her father’s car. After a stressful court hearing, Isabella lashes out at Gael and accuses him of not loving her. During a fit of rage, she throws a book at his head and injures him.

Gael (played by Tommy Martinez) leaves for a few days so he can clear his head and figure things out. However, when he returns, Isabella starts to pull away. After Gael tells her he wants to work things out and he loves her, she says she doesn’t know if she loves him, and she wants to give their baby up for adoption.

Isabella and Gael attend couples therapy

Isabella and Gael’s relationship continues to go through a rough patch. Most partners would bolt, but Gael sincerely wants to understand why Isabella seems so different from the person he first met. Gael attends therapy with her and expresses his feeling of being “blindsided.”

Isabella admits she has trouble controlling her impulses. She’s not sure if she would make a good mother. She then confesses she did more than smash her father’s car and throw a book at Gael’s head.

Isabella reveals she also kissed Dennis. This upsets Gael, and he leaves the therapy session. Isabella tries to explain that she doesn’t know why she continues to exhibit destructive behavior. Before Gael heads out the door, he tells Isabella that he would rather raise the baby alone than give it up for adoption.

Isabella’s parents are concerned

During Isabella’s court hearing, her parents tell the judge they are very concerned about Isabella’s mental health and her ability to take care of a child. They don’t think a baby would be safe in her care.

At first, it looked like Isabella’s parents were being mean, but additional episodes reveal that they might be right. Isabella has difficulty controlling her anger, and she lashes out. Her behavior tends to be unpredictable. The stress of having an infant could push her over the edge.

Our take

Isabella is doing the right thing by attending therapy. She is aware there’s dysfunction in her life and relationships, and she’s trying to get help.

Should Isabella give the baby up for adoption? It’s hard to say. If she continues to receive help from a mental health professional, she might be able to safely care for an infant and learn how to form healthy relationships.

It looks like Isabella might need medication to manage her mental health. It isn’t clear if she received a diagnosis, but this is vital so she can begin an appropriate treatment plan and regain control of her life.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

