‘Good Trouble’: What We’re Hoping for in Season 5

Freeform’s Good Trouble recently wrapped up its fourth season. There were a lot of developments among the couples on the show. During this season, there have been breakups, reunions, job changes, and a birth. Here’s what we’re hoping will happen during Good Trouble Season 5.

Mariana makes a decision

Mariana has feelings for both Joaquin (played by Bryan Craig) and Evan. She’s at a point where she doesn’t know which person to choose. Mariana started spending time with Joaquin because Evan began pulling away from her. After Evan saw her and Joaquin kissing, he pulled back and figured she made her choice.

Mariana thought things were over between her and Evan, but when she found out he still had feelings for her, she became confused. It looks like she has stronger feelings for Evan than Joaquin. It’s time for Mariana to finally decide who she wants to be with.

Joaquin reunites with his sister

Mariana has been trying to help Joaquin reconnect with his sister, Jenna. When Joaquin initially connected with Jenna, however, she told him she didn’t want to have a relationship. She was living and working on a farm, and she said she was happy. Joaquin later discovered this was a lie. Jenna was living at the farm against her will.

During the season finale, Mariana puts herself in danger by visiting the farm. She tries to sneak Jenna off the property. Jenna confides in her and tells her she’s being forced to stay. Mariana and Jenna try to leave, but one of the group leaders sees them and tries to stop them from escaping. Hopefully, Jenna gets away safely and Joaquin gets the chance to repair his relationship with her.

Davia and Dennis’ relationship works out

Davia and Dennis have been going back and forth about a relationship for a long time. They hit a snag after Davia told him she felt like he needed her but didn’t want her. She thought she had moved on and was over Dennis, but she realized she still had feelings for him after he started dating Ryan.

Davia and Dennis finally decided they wanted to be together during the season 4 finale. It would be great if their relationship lasts. It’s clear they really love each other.

Sumi’s career gets off the ground

Sumi has been having trouble getting her comedy career started. She was on tour with Margaret Cho, but she quit after being attacked by a person who didn’t like her jokes.

Sumi eventually healed from that traumatic experience and is looking for work again. Things have been tough for her, and she hasn’t landed any promising gigs. Hopefully, things get better for her, and her career begins to thrive.

Isabella figures out her life

Isabella (played by Priscilla Quintana) is having difficulty managing her mental health. She already has a strained relationship with her parents but becoming a mother added to her stress. Things are also not going well between her and Gael.

Isabella was going to give up her baby for adoption, but after her daughter was born, she changed her mind. This is a tough situation because she agreed to give her daughter to Gael’s sister and brother-in-law. In season 5, it would be nice to see Isabella in a better place with her relationships and mental health.

