Gordon Ramsay’s Holiday Desserts Include Mint Truffles and a Light Christmas Pudding Inspired By His Childhood

Gordon Ramsay is known for being a perfectionist in the kitchen. But the celebrity chef takes a more laid-back approach around the holidays, especially when he’s making his favorite childhood desserts, like mint truffles and light Christmas pudding.

Gordon Ramsay’s mint truffles are a great dessert to make with the family

On his YouTube channel, Ramsay revealed a list of desserts he likes making around the holidays. He shared recipes for shortbread and panna cotta with pomegranate glaze. But he noted that mint truffles are the one dessert he always makes the day before Christmas.

To make the mint truffles, Ramsay breaks up dark chocolate in a bowl (he asks his children to help). He then throws a few sprigs of lightly muddled fresh mint in a saucepan, along with cream and honey, and cooks it gently. The chef notes that chili, orange zest, or brandy could be used in place of mint if preferred.

Ramsay then hand mixes butter into the chocolate and adds in the heated cream mixture. Once combined, the chocolate goes into the fridge for about an hour to set.

When the chocolate is set, Ramsay takes small spoonfuls and rolls them into truffle size balls. The truffles are then rolled in cocoa powder. Ramsay notes that crushed almonds, pistachios, and brown sugar can also be used to coat the truffles.

Gordon Ramsay’s light Christmas pudding is an updated version of his mom’s recipe

As Ramsay detailed in his YouTube video, his mom always made traditional Christmas pudding around the holidays. He updated the recipe, making it lighter than the traditionally dense and heavy version.

To start, Ramsay beats butter and brown sugar together in a stand mixer, and then slowly adds in eggs. He then adds sifted self-raising flour, baking powder, ground cloves, and salt.

In a pudding basin, Ramsay adds orange zest, maple syrup, and bay leaves. He then pours the cake batter into the basin, covers it with greased parchment paper that is tied tightly over the top, and tops the whole thing with foil. He then steams the cake in a pan for about one and a half hours.

Ramsay serves his pudding with a whiskey flambe and whipped cream infused with whiskey and Irish cream.

Gordon Ramsay’s holidays are all about cooking with his family

The chef’s children and mom make cameos in his Christmas desserts YouTube video and help him cook some of his favorite holiday sweets. But that family kitchen time isn’t just for the camera. According to Gordon Ramsay, cooking with the family is something he does every Christmas.

“I’m always at home with the family,” he told TV Insider. “We all get dressed up on Christmas Eve in our pajamas and spend the next 24 hours together. We usually cook together, because as much as I’d like the kids to do all the cooking, I like everything perfect!”