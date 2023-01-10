‘Gossip Girl’ Star Thomas Doherty Has a Side Hustle Recording Audio Erotica

Pursuing a career in the entertainment industry can lead a person to many weird places, even after you earn what the outside world perceives as your big break. Thomas Doherty is one of the leads of the Gossip Girl reboot, and while people have many issues with the show, most largely agree that Doherty is a very attractive man. The actor leaned into the thirst of his fans by lending his voice to a recent piece of audio erotica.

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe | Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

Doherty plays a hedonist in a throuple on ‘Gossip Girl’

Doherty is best known as Max Wolfe on Gossip Girl. When the show begins, Max is a pansexual prep schooler sleeping his way through New York’s Upper East Side. He spent most of the first season in a love triangle with fellow students Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock).

But for season two, the connections between the three of them have developed to the point that they are attempting to make a polyamory work for them.

The results are predictably messy, but the depiction of this type of relationship has been praised for its nuance. Doherty keeps his own sexuality private, but he told i-D that he enjoys portraying characters that force him to reconsider his worldview.

“I always find it incredibly liberating to play different characters, and playing Max being pansexual, it makes me look back and question any preconceived notions or ideas that I’ve had about myself or any conditioning that’s been fed to me from day one,” he said.

He voices a lustful inventor in ‘The Inventor’s Apprentice’

Much of Max’s character development in Gossip Girl deals with his sex life. Fans of Doherty with more Victorian fantasies now have The Inventor’s Apprentice to enjoy. The three-part audio series premiered on the female-focused audio erotica app Quinn.

Doherty plays the incredibly named Horatio Godkin, a Gilded Age inventor who recruits a novice researcher to help him with his work. Throughout each 30-minute episode, Horatio and the listener travel through time and space to experience an emotionally and physically fulfilling type of love.

Sexual content focused on women’s pleasure is still uncommon, and Doherty was happy to be a conduit for others to satisfy themselves. “Romance is all about context. What makes Quinn and audio erotica so special is the deep connection that we’ll be able to establish together. It is definitely driven by your own imagination,” he said while promoting the series.

Whether The Inventor’s Apprentice succeeds in its goals is an entirely subjective opinion, but a writer at Her Campus gave it a listen and found it to be a good experience with some caveats. She appreciated the script and praised Doherty’s performance as Horatio.

The reviewer had issues with how the extreme time jumps in the episodes impact the pacing and that listening to Doherty make kissing and moaning sounds without another person is just kind of offputting.

Doherty was a Disney heartthrob before ‘Gossip Girl’

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, Doherty dreamt of becoming an actor from an early age. He studied musical theatre at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, and after graduating in 2015, he split his time between auditioning and working odd jobs to keep himself afloat.

Doherty told Harper’s Bazaar that he worked in various bars and restaurants, a call center, and as a hotel housekeeper with a group of Polish immigrant women. His first major role was as Sean Matthews in The Lodge, a Disney Channel musical drama and mystery show.

Doherty continued to work with the company after being cast as Harry Hook, the son of Captain James Hook from Peter Pan in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. His introduction to a more grown-up audience was in the adaptation of High Fidelity for Hulu.

Doherty played Liam Shawcross, an up-and-coming crooner who has a brief relationship with the lead character Robyn “Rob” Brooks (Zoe Kravitz). His next big part is in the upcoming indie movie Dandelion alongside KiKi Layne.