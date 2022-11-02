Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story

Typically, fans only see a set series of rooms when touring Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. Outside, fans see several other exhibits, including Presley’s automobiles and planes. However, some home areas, including a closet near the Jungle Room, contain surprising contents that tell the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s personal story.

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Graceland has many secret items

Presley’s home contained many hidden items that were part of ordinary life in Graceland. Some of these were visible, while others were not seen when touring the home.

Some of Graceland’s hidden items include a secret window in the TV room. This area housed a film projector so Presley could screen the latest films for his family and friends.

There is a hidden secret about the home’s most iconic and beloved “Jungle Room.” The area was originally not a part of the original structure. First, a screened-in room, by 1965, Presley fully enclosed the porch. He subsequently turned the area into what is known as the wildest of Graceland’s rooms.

A hidden secret in a portrait of Presley in the home’s entryway is in plain sight of fans. While it is widely believed Presley leaned on a chair in the painting, he held the rim of a bicycle.

A secret closet near the Jungle Room holds some surprising items that tell Elvis Presley’s personal Graceland story

The Jungle Room located within Elvis Presley’s Graceland home | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Downstairs near the Jungle Room, there’s a small closet. All the original dog collars of Elvis Presley’s many pets are located there. They have never been moved by staff members and preserved as a sweet and personal part of Presley’s life.

Presley had many dogs throughout his 20 years living at Graceland. According to Graceland’s official website: “He had a Basset Hound named Sherlock, Great Danes named Brutus and Snoopy, and Edmund, a Pomeranian he gave to his Aunt Delta because the two bonded so quickly.”

The blog continued: “Get Lo, a Chow, was another of Elvis’ dogs. Elvis also had dogs he named Whoosh, Oswald, and Michael Edwards, named after Elvis’ character in It Happened at the World’s Fair.”

Additionally, in 1956 Elvis gave his mother Gladys a tiny dog called Sweet Pea, and in Christmas 1962, Priscilla received a poodle puppy named Honey. Today the dog collar closet is used as a utility room, with spare lightbulbs and breaker boxes kept inside.

Graceland’s allure makes it the second most-visited home in the United States

As a keeper of Presley’s secrets, Graceland secures its spot at the top of fans’ bucket lists. The home is the second-most visited private abode in the United States, second only to The White House.

The ability to peek into Presley’s secret private world brings more than 650,000 yearly to Graceland, reported People Magazine. However, were it not for the wrought-iron front gate shaped like sheet music and the constant flow of visitors, Presley’s home might be considered an ordinary southern estate.

Presley’s home gives the illusion that its interior is as stately looking as its exterior. However, a series of rooms and wings decorated in wild colors and materials are hidden within. Horse stables, a fountain, and a family graveyard are also not visible from its front pathway.

