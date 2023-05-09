Graceland’s Interior Designer Admits Elvis Presley’s Home Features Only ’20 Percent’ of His Original Work

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home is the second most-visited private residence in the United States behind The White House. However, its original designer admits that only “20 percent” of his original work remains. Here’s what he had to say regarding the property’s constant state of evolution.

Graceland isn’t the same home as it was in 1957, says designer

Elvis Presley purchased the Georgian colonial home in 1957 for a little over $100,000. Graceland was in need of an update. Therefore, Presley turned to designer George Golden to refresh the home’s interior.

In an interview with the Phoenix New Times, Golden shared his experiences working with the king of rock and roll. He admitted the interior he designed changed drastically in the 20 years Presley lived at the home.

Golden was left to begin work on the home under the direction of Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis’ parents. The designer claims he was given free rein to decorate Graceland any way he saw fit.

However, not much of the original decor remains in the house. “Lord, no!” gasps the decorator of all the changes Elvis made to the home. He estimates that 20 percent of his work can be seen in the house today.

Golden’s decor is most visible in Graceland’s dining and living rooms, featured on the home’s official Instagram page. These rooms remained pretty close to the original concept Golden planned for the areas.

The designer shared that while decorating Graceland, he wished Elvis Presley would have given him more direction as to the type of styles he wanted in the home. However, he was told to decorate Graceland as a “showplace.”

Elvis Presley was reportedly delighted with the overall original design of the home

The overall finished decor of the home delighted Elvis Presley. George Golden’s design reportedly came close to Elvis’ original ideas for the property.

“Every once in a while, it would occur to me what a challenge this was,” admits Golden. “Then I’d get worried because I’d taken on such a big responsibility.”

He continued, “Every night, Vern Presley would come over and look around at what we’d done that day and say, ‘Boy, I sure like that!'”

Elvis was also delighted with the way the home turned out. “Mama’s bedroom, well, it’s so pretty she doesn’t even want to sleep in it!” the singer said. “Why, this is the most beautiful house I’ve ever seen!”

Graceland is Elvis’ forever home

Elvis Presley lived at Graceland for 20 years. It was the place he could relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy private time with family and friends. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley called it his “heart and soul.”

Graceland was also where Elvis died in August 1977 at the age of 42. His death occurred in the upstairs bathroom adjacent to his master suite.

Elvis Presley is laid to rest in the Meditation Garden in the home’s backyard. Buried alongside the king of rock and roll are his parents, grandmother Minnie Mae, grandson Benjamin Keough and daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Over half a million visitors tour Graceland each year. In 1991, Graceland was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2006, Graceland was declared a National Historic Landmark by the Department of the Interior.