Grammys 2023: 3 BTS Members Are Credited as Engineers for an ‘Album of the Year’ 2023 Grammy Nomination

BTS collaborated with Megan thee Stallion for “Butter” and Halsey for “Boy With Luv.” Their song from Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, “My Universe,” earned a Grammy nomination. Some BTS members appeared as engineers/mixers for the album, subsequently earning an Album of the Year nod.

BTS and Coldplay collaborated on ‘My Universe’

Chris Martin of Coldplay and J-Hope, Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, and RM of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

ARMYs are BTS’ universe. As one of their latest projects, BTS collaborated with Coldplay for “My Universe,” a single later added to Music of the Spheres. The track featured lyrics from the “Dynamite” artists, with the K-pop idols appearing in the official music video.

BTS and Coldplay reunited for a live performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs). For one Coldplay concert, Jin appeared and performed a solo song. This track (and its corresponding album) even earned Grammy nominations for the upcoming ceremony.

‘Music of the Spheres’ earned an Album of the Year Grammy nomination — and so did the BTS members

Three BTS members had an additional role in creating “My Universe” and Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. That’s members of the rap line — RM, Suga, and J-Hope, credited under their real names.

On the Grammy Awards website, the engineers/mixers for Music of the Spheres include Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Denise Carite, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, Derek Dixie, Sam Falson, Stephen Fry, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, and others.

Chris Martin, Coldplay’s lead singer, is also listed alongside BTS’ Jung Ho-Seok, Kim Nam-Joon, and Min Yoon-Gi.

These BTS members, in particular, often take an added role as songwriters/producers for BTS. They each branched out to create solo music — most recently RM with Indigo. Some of the engineers nominated already have Grammy Awards under their belt.

Recently, Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3 was nominated for Album of the Year, with this artist already having awards in the Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella categories.

BTS earned several Grammy nominations

They’re the biggest boy band in the world, earning 5 Grammy nominations since their debut. The first was for “Dynamite” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. They became the first Korean act to earn recognition from the award ceremony, appearing onstage for “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

The following year, the group performed a spy-inspired version of their nominated song “Butter,” although they did not snag a trophy for their single. For the 2023 award ceremony, BTS earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category for “Yet To Come.”

As a group, BTS has an Album of the Year nomination for their work on Music of the Spheres. The song “My Universe” also earned recognition in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

With Jin officially enlisting in the Korean military, it’s unclear if this band will attend the upcoming music event. The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Feb. 5, 2023. Until then, music by BTS and Coldplay is available on most major streaming platforms.