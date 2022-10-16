Grammys 2023: Here Are the Performers Vying for Best New Artist

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena. Currently, the first round of voting to determine nominations for the upcoming award show is being held. Here’s a look at the artists who could be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Rina Sawayama | Steve Jennings/WireImage

Best New Artist is a major category at the Grammy Awards

On Oct. 13, the first round of voting for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards began. Voting will last until Oct. 23.

When voting for the award show opened, Pitchfork published a list of names that make up the ballot for Best New Artist.

According to Pitchfork, some of the submitted artists include:

Anitta

Babyface Ray

Babytron

Bartees Strange

Benny the Butcher

Black Country, New Road

Cate Le Bon

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Denzel Curry

Dijon

Flo Milli

Glorilla

Grace Ives

Idles

Julia Jacklin

King Princess

The Linda Lindas

Makaya McCraven

Måneskin

Mitski

Muna

Nilüfer Yanya

Omar Apollo

Rina Sawayama

Shygirl

Silvana Estrada

Snail Mail

Soccer Mommy

Sudan Archives

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Whitney

✨ The #GRAMMYs is music’s most coveted award because it is recognition — and respect — that comes from within the family of music people.



➡️ This year’s First Round voting period is open from Oct. 13 – Oct. 23. #Vote4GRAMMYs



Learn more: https://t.co/S17J6faXv1 pic.twitter.com/obNdmIkdPJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) October 13, 2022

RELATED: 2022 Grammy Awards: What SZA Learned From Doja Cat While Making ‘Kiss Me More’

Best New Artist is a major category at the Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards, Best New Artist is one of the most notable categories. The category is part of the award show’s General Field.

The General Field consists of the four most major awards of the night: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Out of all of the artists submitted for consideration, up to 10 will be selected to be nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

According to the Recording Academy, to be eligible for Best New Artist, a nominee:

Must have “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness” during the year’s eligibility period. For the 2023 Grammy Awards, this eligibility period is from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.

Must have a minimum of “five singles or tracks or a complete album” and a maximum of “either three albums or a total of 30 singles or tracks.”

Cannot have been submitted for the Best New Artist category “more than three times.”

RELATED: 2022 Grammy Awards: The Top 5 Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for Best New Artist. Rodrigo was nominated against Arooj Aftab, Jimmy Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, both past Best New Artist winners, presented the award to Rodrigo at the award show.

The most recent winners of Best New Artist include some of the biggest names in music. With this list, music fans can get an idea of what to expect from the category.

Recent Best New Artist Winners:

2022: Olivia Rodrigo

2021: Megan Thee Stallion

2020: Billie Eilish

2019: Dua Lipa

2018: Alessia Clara

2017: Chance the Rapper

2016: Meghan Trainor

2015: Sam Smith

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be revealed on Nov. 15.

RELATED: Recording Academy Adds ‘Nearly 2,000’ Members in 2022 New Member Class