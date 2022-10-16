Grammys 2023: Here Are the Performers Vying for Best New Artist
The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena. Currently, the first round of voting to determine nominations for the upcoming award show is being held. Here’s a look at the artists who could be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Best New Artist is a major category at the Grammy Awards
On Oct. 13, the first round of voting for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards began. Voting will last until Oct. 23.
When voting for the award show opened, Pitchfork published a list of names that make up the ballot for Best New Artist.
According to Pitchfork, some of the submitted artists include:
- Anitta
- Babyface Ray
- Babytron
- Bartees Strange
- Benny the Butcher
- Black Country, New Road
- Cate Le Bon
- Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
- Denzel Curry
- Dijon
- Flo Milli
- Glorilla
- Grace Ives
- Idles
- Julia Jacklin
- King Princess
- The Linda Lindas
- Makaya McCraven
- Måneskin
- Mitski
- Muna
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Omar Apollo
- Rina Sawayama
- Shygirl
- Silvana Estrada
- Snail Mail
- Soccer Mommy
- Sudan Archives
- Turnstile
- Wet Leg
- Whitney
At the Grammy Awards, Best New Artist is one of the most notable categories. The category is part of the award show’s General Field.
The General Field consists of the four most major awards of the night: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Out of all of the artists submitted for consideration, up to 10 will be selected to be nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
According to the Recording Academy, to be eligible for Best New Artist, a nominee:
- Must have “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness” during the year’s eligibility period. For the 2023 Grammy Awards, this eligibility period is from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Must have a minimum of “five singles or tracks or a complete album” and a maximum of “either three albums or a total of 30 singles or tracks.”
- Cannot have been submitted for the Best New Artist category “more than three times.”
Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards
At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo took home the award for Best New Artist. Rodrigo was nominated against Arooj Aftab, Jimmy Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, both past Best New Artist winners, presented the award to Rodrigo at the award show.
The most recent winners of Best New Artist include some of the biggest names in music. With this list, music fans can get an idea of what to expect from the category.
Recent Best New Artist Winners:
- 2022: Olivia Rodrigo
- 2021: Megan Thee Stallion
- 2020: Billie Eilish
- 2019: Dua Lipa
- 2018: Alessia Clara
- 2017: Chance the Rapper
- 2016: Meghan Trainor
- 2015: Sam Smith
Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be revealed on Nov. 15.
