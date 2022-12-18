Bruce Springsteen is one of the biggest rock stars of all time, with dozens of hit songs and tours that sell millions of tickets worldwide. So it’s no surprise “The Boss” has collected scores of awards. But how many Grammys has Bruce Springsteen won?

Bruce Springsteen: From music to books to Broadway

Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check during a press conference at Perth Arena | Will Russell/Getty Images

Springsteen began making music in the ’70s but didn’t find international success until his third album, 1975’s Born to Run. The record spawned hits like “Thunder Road” and “Born to Run,” catapulting Springsteen into the spotlight.

It started a streak of successful albums, including The River, Nebraska, and Born in the U.S.A. The last, released in 1984, is Springsteen’s most successful and one of the highest-selling albums of all time. Born in the U.S.A. contains hits like “Dancing in the Dark,” “I’m On Fire,” and “Born in the U.S.A.”

In addition to his massive success in the music industry, Springsteen released an autobiography, Born to Run, which topped the New York Times Best Seller list. He also appeared in Springsteen on Broadway. The show saw the rocker perform songs from his extensive catalog and recite monologues about events in his life.

How many Grammys has Bruce Springsteen won?

The Boss has sold more than 140 million records worldwide and earned two Golden Globes, an Oscar, and even a Tony. So, how many Grammys has Bruce Springsteen won?

The rocker has racked up a whopping 50 Grammy Award nominations. He has earned nods in categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rock Song, and Best Contemporary Folk Album.

Springsteen has taken home 20 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male, for “Dancing in the Dark,” Song of the Year for “Streets of Philadelphia,” Best Rock Song for “Radio Nowhere,” and Best Contemporary Folk Album for The Ghost of Tom Joad.

Critics have praised his latest album of classic soul covers

Many might think Bruce Springsteen would be slowing down as he’s gotten older, but the 73-year-old shows no signs of hanging up his guitar. This year, he released Only the Strong Survive, an album of covers of soul classics.

The album has earned critical acclaim. Pitchfork gave it a 7.0 out of 10, drawing parallels between Springsteen’s “penchant for grand catharsis and minor-to-major uplift, blues in the verse, and gospel in the chorus” in his own music and the songs he chose to cover.

Rolling Stone has also praised Only the Strong Survive, saying he turned oldies covers into “living history.” The outlet also commended Springsteen for his “reverent” versions of the classic tracks. b