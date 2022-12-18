How Many Grammys Has Stevie Nicks Won? The Answer Will Shock You

Stevie Nicks is considered the Queen of Rock and Roll. The singer-songwriter rose to fame in the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac and has earned numerous accolades over the years. So, how many Grammy Awards has Stevie Nicks won? The answer will surprise you.

Stevie Nicks has enjoyed a successful career with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist

In 1975, Stevie Nicks and then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac veterans Mick Fleetwood and the married couple John and Christine McVie. Nicks contributed songs, lyrics, and an ethereal voice that catapulted the band to the top of the charts.

Her second record with the group was Rumours, one of the best-selling and arguably greatest albums of all time. Nicks’ tracks on the album — “Dreams,” “I Don’t Want to Know,” and “Gold Dust Woman” — are among the most beloved on Rumours. “Dreams” even topped the Billboard charts, making it Fleetwood Mac’s first and only number-one song.

Nicks also launched a hugely successful solo career in the ’80s. Her debut album, Bella Donna, topped the charts. As a solo artist, she has released hit singles such as “Edge of Seventeen,” “Leather and Lace (featuring Don Henley), “Stand Back,” and “Rooms on Fire.”

How Grammys has Stevie Nicks won? Not enough

With such a notable music career, it’s no surprise Stevie Nicks has racked up multiple Grammy nominations. According to the Recording Academy, the singer has earned 15 Grammy nods with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.

As a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks was nominated in categories such as Album of the Year, Best Arrangement of Voices, and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group. As a solo artist, she received nominations for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, Best Performance Music Video, and others.

So, how many Grammys has Stevie Nicks won? Many music lovers would be shocked to learn that the singer-songwriter has only two golden gramophones: one for Album of the Year (Rumours) and a Grammy Hall of Fame trophy for her work with Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks is a ‘rock and roll mama’

Nicks might not have a shelf full of Grammys, but the star has achieved legendary status in classic rock. In addition to releasing her own music, the self-proclaimed “rock and roll mama” has influenced dozens of well-known artists.

Stars such as Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Haim, the Chicks, and Sheryl Crow call Nicks a significant influence in their lives. Many even wear the crescent moon necklaces that Nicks gives to loved ones.

She has also used her fame and influence to help lift other women in the music industry. Natalie Maines, the Chicks’ lead singer, calls Nicks “a mom to all women in music.”